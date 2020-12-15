Must-Have Beauty Gifts - Part 4

Nothing says happy holidays like buying your loved ones beauty products to last them through the new year. From fruity fragrances to holiday-themed nail lacquers and everything in between, these are the gifts to make any beauty lover's heart sing this season.

The TSD gift guide continues now.

1. Keyshia Ka'Oir K-Palette [ @kaoir ]

This 13-pan eyeshadow palette from Jamaican-born beauty mogul Keyshia Ka'Oir is giving us keepsake vibes! It will be an awesome gift for the make-up lover that collects products with quirky designs and is pretty versatile with a range of colours in both shimmer and matte finishes.

2. Bella's Beautique Red Nail Polish Collection [ @bellasbeautiqueja ]

Let's face it, red nails have always been absolute essentials for the holiday season. From candy-cane red to deep burgundy Bella's Beautique has a shade that will take you from Christmas to New Year's Eve.

3. Le Champ Electric Gold Highlighter [ @lechampcosmetics ]

Give the gift of gold highlighter from Le Champ Cosmetics in Electric Gold, a show-stopping, sun-loving formula that your cheeks and body will love!

4. Juvia's Place Nubian Holiday Bundle [ @juviasplace ]

If you're a Juvia's Place fan like many of us, you'll remember that the Nubian palette was the brand's premier product in 2016, and became a viral sensation immediately. Several iterations of the original palette followed though the initial launch saw the most success. Now the brand has curated all your Nubian essentials in one holiday set. It includes the Nubian 2 Eyeshadow Palette, the new Nubian Glow Palette, and new Nourishing Lip Balm in Peppermint.

5. 5. Face and Laces Microphone Brush Set by Spice [ @facesandlaces_/www.facesandlaces.com ]

The Microphone Brush Set was created by dancehall artiste Grace “Spice” Hamilton in collaboration with beauty company Face and Laces. The 10-piece set features a variety of face and eye brushes and was inspired by Spice's love for music. The brushes are housed inside a microphone-shaped case and are cruelty-free. Pick this up for the beauty lover who's also into music and ready for her inner superstar to be unearthed.

6. Ubora Cosmetics Liquid Matte X-Mas Collection [ @uborabrandsjaltd ]

These days everyone wants a lipstick that is mask-friendly and fuss-free that'll brighten the mood. Ubora Cosmetics has four super-rich festive shades perfect for Christmas. From bright reds to eccentric green and a totally on-trend brown, the collection has an option for every occasion.

7. Selah Lip Collection from Gabby Glam Cosmetics [ @gabbyglamco ]

The Selah Collection is Gabby Glam's premier lip product and the shades Faith, Celeste and Blessed are great ways to rock a glass-like pout this season. Grab the set of three or purchase individually for the woman on-the-go.

8. Xanessence Matcha & Sea Kelp Firming Clay Mask [ @xanessence ]

Skincare is always top of list for us and we're giving you a cool reminder not to sleep on the Matcha & Sea Kelp mask from Xanessence. This little concoction contains matcha (a special form of green tea), sea clay, bentonite clay, and turmeric powder and is touted as the best blemish banisher you can get your hands on.

9. Luxury durags from the Aurai 'No Cap' Collection. [ @auraibrand ]

First things first: Durags don't get the respect they deserve. The silk-like material worn as a cap actually serves a purpose. To put it simply: Durags create waves in the hair for both men and women, and preserve hairstyles like cornrows and dreadlocks during sleep. These velvet and silk-like options from Aurai by Annaixe not only serve that purpose, but are also fashion statements with fun colours and prints and are perfect for that friend currently on their natural hair journey.

10. Just Sugar Beauty Bar 2 Lips Care Kit [ @justsugar876 ]

Since its debut over a decade ago, the vajacial has been a source of both scepticism and curiosity. But Richelle Parchment at Just Sugar Beauty Bar is here to make it all make sense. The vajifacial — aka a vagina facial or spa treatment that's exclusively for the nether regions — is one of Parchment's more popular services and is now available as an at-home maintenance kit. While the kit does not replace the spa service it is a great way to maintain treatment in-between spa visits.

BONUS: Belly Fat Removal treatment at Body Trendz Skincare [ @bodytrendzandskincare ]

Unwanted belly fat, especially at this time of year, can be annoying. With non-invasive cosmetic treatments now more advanced and more accessible, why not gift a loved one a procedure that'll help boost their confidence? Get a gift certificate from Body Trendz Skincare and allow principal Racquel Byles and her team to help rid those pesky pounds!

Editor's Note: Our festive roll out wraps next week.