Must-Have Beauty Gifts Part 5

With only a few days left before Christmas, we know there are some names you've been unable to tick off your shopping list. Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) has our final picks to gift and get this Christmas.



The TSD Gift Issue wraps now.

1. Benjamins Cosmetics Jamaican Black Castor Oil Beard Oil and Wax [@benjamins_cosmetics]

The secret's out! The key to a well-groomed beard is a quality beard oil. So, if you want to transform his beard from scruffy to soft this Christmas, invest in the hirsute man's essentials kit with the Benjamins Cosmetics Beard Wax and Beard Oil duo.

2. Salon Bouje Press-On Nails [@salonbouje available at Fontana Pharmacy]

Press-on nails are the latest nail trend — and we're here for it. Gone are the days when press-ons were only available in the French manicure style; now you can get them anyway you like. From pristine polished options to festive glitterific options, Salon Bouje has an option to emulate a salon-worthy manicure at home.

3. Immortelle Beauty Gift Certificate [@immortellebeauty]

Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or to simply treat yourself, head over to Immortelle Beauty for an array of “little local luxuries”. All products are 100% made in Trinidad & Tobago and feature goodies like body butters, fragrance oils, and candles. TSD especially recommends the Pomelo + Coco Crème scent.

4. Emollient Body Butter — Almond and Vanilla Body Scent

[@myemollient]

Do you have a friend who's still using a water-based lotion? Shame on them! This nourishing recipe specially created by Jamaican-born, NYC-based Keeshagaye Whitter is a favourite idea for a handmade Christmas gift that's also meaningful. A little goes a long way and the bonus is the fragrant formula can be used on both body and hair.

5. Coloured Raine x Power 96 pan magnetic palette [@colouredraine]

Cosmetics company Coloured Raine and Power TV recently partnered to bring you the ultimate Power Collection. And, our pick from the line-up is the oversized empty magnetic palette which accommodates up to 96 standard-size eyeshadow pans. The palette also boasts a huge mirror and it's a great way to reorganise and save space without getting rid of your much-loved products. And for those just starting their eyeshadow collection, Gingerbread, Hot Cocoa, and S'Mores are great starter shades to grab, as well.

6. Totally Male's The King's treat package [@totallymalespa]

For the “hard to shop for” male on your list, make him feel like a king (if it's even for a day) with this pamper package at Totally Male Club Spa & Salon. The experience will include TML Signature 4-Hand massage, hand care, paraffin hands, cleansing facial, a glass of wine, plus a 10% discount on the next service.

7. Gabriella's Cosmetics Metallic Eyes Glitz 'n Glam palette [@gabriellascosmeticsja]

Because who doesn't love sparkly eye make-up during the Yuletide season?

8. Insync Health Wellness Beauty Oatmeal Aloe wash and moisturiser [@insync_health.wellness.beauty]

Insync Health Wellness Beauty was created by registered physical therapist and self-proclaimed 'country-girl' Kimberly Hoffman. Hoffman grew up in a vegan household and initially created turmeric and ginger capsules as an alternative to pain medications, then followed up with a healthy skincare line. Gift her Oatmeal Aloe wash and moisturiser for the skincare junkie who prefers a holistic approach.

9. Alikay Naturals Style & Slay Box Set - Lemongrass Style Collection [@alikaynaturals]

We're officially declaring 2021 'The Year of You', and healthy hair is top of the things to improve! Curated by Rochelle Graham-Campbell, Alikay Naturals' the Lemongrass Style Collection promises stylish results that help you stand out. The products are infused with lemongrass oil which helps to strengthen hair follicles, promote healthy hair growth, reduce hair shedding, soothe dry hair and itchy scalp, and make hair feel silky and look shiny. Bonus points for the fresh lemon smell.

10. Shenyeng Vol 1 — Xtra Lash Box [@shenyengworld]

Treat someone special this Christmas with this trio of lashes created by dancehall artiste Shenseea. From glitz and glam to daytime wear, they will be that added oomph every make-up look needs.

BONUS: New Year's Eve Glam from Brushed by Nicole [@brushedbynicole]

Popping a bottle of bubbly isn't the only way to ring in the new year. A killer smokey eye with tons of glitter to boot is also top of list. Snag the 'Best Gift-Giver Ever' title this holiday by gifting a glam session with make-up artist Nicole Blake.