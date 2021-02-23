Not To Be Glossed Over!

We've all used the big names: MAC, Fenty Beauty, and NARS. However, while these cosmetic giants have made their names in the industry, they are hardly alone.

Truth be told, if you dig a little deeper there are quite a few make-up lines created by artists with a common goal: To make their artistry better by improving the most used products in their kits.

Such was the case with certified make-up artist Abbegail Wilson. The 22-year-old, who has been practising professionally for over two years, and wearing make-up for twice as long, says she acquired a unique luxury aesthetic and wanted to create a cosmetic brand that matched that.

And, why not start with one of her fave products? Lip gloss. Wilson conceptualised House of Glam Cosmetics last March while COVID-19 forced a break from studies at The University of the West Indies, Mona. She implemented her plan in May, with the production of lip glosses that were long-lasting, and importantly, moisturising, a feature she admits was missing from many of the glosses in her professional make-up kit.

It took her almost eight months to finesse the formula and shades, but on December 18, Wilson debuted her perfect gloss that just won't quit.

With a total of nine shades, House of Glam has options for the natural lover, the sparkle-seeker, as well as those who prefer a slight hint of colour. Best part? They're available as bundles, with The Send Nudes Sheer Nude Collection — an array of nude shades to fit different skin tones, and Barbie Tings Gloss Set which includes a must-have clear gloss, a punchy pink, and a brown for those laid-back glam days.

Tuesday Style Dryer shares a line you may have glossed over.

Find Abbegail Wilson, owner, House of Glam Cosmetics on Instagram/@houseofglamcosmetics, call her at (876) 854-3711 or send her an email at shophouseofglam876@gmail.com.