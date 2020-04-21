Pamper Your Skin At Home

As #WorkFromHome orders continue to be extended and staying inside becomes the new norm, we thought it the perfect time to round-up our top 10 pamper products to help you face these trying times. Bored at home? Use that free time to achieve your 2020 skin goals. From serums to scrubs and luxuriating masks that will give you that spa-like treatment — these are the must-haves that will see you glowing for those team video chats. Most of our picks are available locally, but fret not, the travel ban has not affected imported cargo, so let's quarantine, chill and make it an 'add to cart' kind of day!

#1

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Add a few drops to your skincare regimen for skin that looks smooth, plump and healthy.

#2

Irie Rock Tea Tree & Witch Hazel Facial Toner & Treatment

Are toners necessary? Yes! Especially those with skin-toning properties. Use after washing your face but before using your serum or moisturiser.

#3

Bare Natural Artisan Coffee Cinnamon soap

This locally-made soap provides a gentle cleanse for troubled skin, and we're giving bonus points for its awesome scent.

#4

ari Fade Cream Dark Spot & Tone Corrector

You can't go wrong with this! With claims of fading dark spots and balancing skin tone, why not add this moisturising cream to your routine while you self-isolate?

#5

Earth Elements Carrot Mask

Described as the glowing skin 'don dadda', this made-in-Jamaica mask hydrates skin, helps boost collagen production and reduces the appearance of brown spots over time.

#6

Benjamins Cosmetics Vitamin E Oil

What's better than a multi-use oil from a trusted Jamaican brand. This lightweight oil is said to slow skin-aging, improves uneven skintone and also a great choice for hot-oil hair treatment.

#7

Mac Mineralize Reset + Revive Charcoal Mask

If you're all about a facial detox, this awesome bamboo charcoal powder and mineral-rich white clay combo is the way to go!

#8

Olay Luminous Whip Face Moisturizer with SPF 25

We know what you're thinking: why do I need SPF if I'm staying inside? Well, we figured: start now, and see the results later. Plus, if you struggle with finding a moisturiser that isn't greasy, this lightweight formula delivers the radiance without that greasy look and feel.

#9

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrogel Recovery Mask

Sheet masks are all the rage. Join the trend and give your face an extra boost of hydration.

#10

Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies

Good skin starts from within. Packed with vital nutrients needed to support your body's natural beauty, the strawberry flavoured gummies is begging to join your morning routine.