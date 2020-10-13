Becoming A Certified MUA - Part 1

Whether you're a make-up novice or, like me, have been experimenting with cosmetics for years, taking steps to get certified, though exciting can be overwhelming. Equally important to the make-up class you subscribe to is the collection of products you'll need to successfully complete the process.

That's where I come in. I'm Alayne Richards, lifestyle reporter at the Jamaica Observer, and I recently completed the Make-up Artistry course at The Face Place Institute of Aesthetics. The certificate course is well-established and dates back to 1989, the year the Face Place Institute was established. At the helm is Marie Hall-Smith, daughter of late clinical aesthetician Elima Hall, who started the spa in 1973.

“The make-up programme was designed as a stand-alone course because it is essential to the beauty therapy industry and, as such, requires units of competency exclusive to the art and design of facial make-up and technique... The programme has changed over the years, just as the industry has to include new medium and techniques born out of technological advancements in cosmetics and cosmeceuticals,” Hall-Smith told Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD).

The certificate course is a fun mix of theory and practical components, and requires a practical assessment at the end. Classes are conducted by Hall-Smith and pro make-up artist and aesthetician and instructor Johvae Moo.

I personally enjoyed my time at the school and am delighted to share my experience with prospective MUAs and make-up enthusiasts. I am hoping, too, that my newly acquired skillset will further equip me in my lifestyle reporting.

The guide to creating the ultimate make-up collection starts now!

Focus on foundation

Getting foundation right is probably the hardest part of a make-up routine. I mean you have to consider, undertones, skin types, plus whether you want full coverage or a light beat. Moo covers the basics of choosing the right foundation from the get-go and, trust me when I tell you, it was quite a humbling experience. For starters, I'm an olive undertone and not golden as I had thought. Anyway, once you've got the basics covered you'll quickly realise that you need an array of foundation shades to use on your clients. A palette will be your best friend. I opted for the one from MAC, as I was familiar with its emollient-based, full-coverage formula. Another great option is the Sacha foundation palette, which is available in light/medium and medium/deep.

Crazy for Contour

You will need to invest in several cream and powder contour shades. So, again a palette is your best bet. The Anastasia Beverly Hills cream contour was my top choice. I already had the light version

and added the medium one to my kit shortly after starting the class. These are pretty impressive as each kit contains three highlighter shades and three contour shades with a matte finish, so you can colour correct, sculpt, and highlight the face. Quite the deal, right?

Eyeshadow Envy

This is where it got tricky for me. I've never been a fan of brightly coloured eyeshadow looks, and, before this class, never thought it necessary to stock up on anything but neutrals. But, the class requires an eyeshadow palette that has the best of both. The Morphe James Charles palette is the perfect way to release your inner artistry, with 39 shades of mattes and shimmers in an array of highly pigmented shades. And, if you're crafty like me, you can use some of the shades as blushes too. Win-win!

Perfect Arch

If you love creating natural looking brows as I do, then the super-skinny tip of the LA Girl Shady Slim brow pencil is ideal. It's perfect for creating hair-like strokes and is available in an array of brown tones (I reach for the blackest-brown shade the most). You can also grab the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow wiz if you're feeling fancy.

Set and Seal

There's nothing worse than creating a flawless face only to have it smudge and smear. An arsenal of setting sprays is a must-have. Try the original Morphe Continuous Setting Mist for a radiant finish, and the mattifying version for a smooth, matte finish. The Maybelline Lasting Fix and Urban Decay All Nighter is also great for your clients who have oily skin.

Dump the disposables

Disposable make-up applicators play an important role in your make-up kit. Keep it sanitary by using disposable lipstick brushes, mascara wands and sponges, then dumping them after.

Train Case

And to tote around all the tools and products you've amassed, you'll need a make-up train case. I got mine in black because it was sleek and looked professional with the all-black garb we were required to wear.

Brushed In

You'd be surprised to know that having a million brushes isn't necessary. The class is focused on mastering techniques and you will learn how to use one brush in different ways. Try one of the starter brush sets from ELF, Morphe, or Sigma Beauty.

Safety First

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) remains a harsh reality, the beauty industry, make-up artists in particular, has had to amp up existing safety protocols. The nature of the job requires you being in close contact with clients so you'll definitely need to add a face shield to the mask you already wear. You'll also need to visit the Barbicide, read the content, and complete the test to be COVID-19-certified.