Part 2: Becoming A Certified MUA

PART 2: Attempting Bridal Make-up

We're back at The Face Place Institute where I recently completed the make-up artistry course. I subscribed to one of the many short courses the school often runs during the summer. The six-week crash course was quite intense and we got hands-on pretty quickly. One of my first, full-glam looks was a bridal beat, and there was little room for blunders. Though I was merely practising on a model, I had to acknowledge the basic tenets of bridal beauty and pretend I was doing this #IRL. I knew I wanted a timeless look with a splash of glam, so I scoured Google for some inspo. Armed with a plan, an arsenal of trusty make-up products, and a model who allowed me to do my thing, I attempted my first bridal look. Here's what I came up with.

Let me know what you think!

Products used :

Moisturiser: MAC Prep + Prime Moisture Infusion

Primer: YSL Touche Éclat Blur Primer and MAC Matte

Foundation: Dior Forever Undercover 24H Full Coverage Foundation and MAC NC55 cream foundation

Concealer: Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer - Butterscotch

Powders: Sacha Buttercup Light, MAC Mineralized Skinfinish Natural - Dark, MAC Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Contour Palette — Medium Dark/Dark

Cheek Highlight: Gleam Big from Morphe 39L Hit The Lights palette

Blush: MAC Pleasure Model

Lips: Jordana Coco Loco lipliner, MAC Kinda Sexy lipstick, and The Shana Cole Collection Lumi Lip Topper - In My Bag

Setting Spray: Skindinavia Bridal Finishing Spray

Eyeshadow: Hook Up, 'Til Dawn, Makeout Sesh, Flirt Alert, and Chaos from the Morphe 39L Hit The Lights palette.

Mascara: Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara