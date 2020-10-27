Part 3: Becoming A Certified MUA

Romantic to Regal make-up

Let's talk about transforming a make-up look from day to night! This was the challenge I received for my final assessment at the Face Place Institute of Aesthetics. I was given two hours to create a soft bridal look then transform it to a glam look for the reception. Today I'll be showing you how I achieved both looks, plus my tips for going from day to night. We'll be playing with some of my fave products, and I'll be sprinkling in a few tips throughout as well!

Look #1 required a soft, romantic look for a daytime wedding. So I did, muted tones on the eyes, a nude glossy lip, and soft matte base.

Products used:

#LOOK1

Brows: LA Girl Shady Slim Brow Pencil — Blackest Brown

Moisturiser: MAC Prep + Prime Moisture Infusion

Primer: SMASHBOX Photo Finish Foundation Primer, Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer

Foundation: MAC NC50 cream foundation

Concealer: MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 — C5

Powders: Sacha Buttercup Light, Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Powder Foundation — 35 Bronze, MAC Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Contour Palette — Medium Dark/Dark

Cheek Highlight: MAC Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish

Blush: MAC Peaches

Eyeshadow: Mmanwu from Juvia's Place Festival Palette, Hook Up and Makeout Sesh from the Morphe 39L Hit The Lights palette.

Mascara: NYX The Skinny Mascara

Lips: Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick - Salem (to outline lips), MAC Kinda Sexy Lipstick, and MAC Clear Lipglass

Lashes: Battington Lashes - Harlow

Setting Spray: Skindinavia Bridal Finishing Spray and Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray

What did you think of my subtle bridal look? Check in next Tuesday to see how I glammed this look up!