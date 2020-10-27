Part 3: Becoming A Certified MUA
Romantic to Regal make-up
Let's talk about transforming a make-up look from day to night! This was the challenge I received for my final assessment at the Face Place Institute of Aesthetics. I was given two hours to create a soft bridal look then transform it to a glam look for the reception. Today I'll be showing you how I achieved both looks, plus my tips for going from day to night. We'll be playing with some of my fave products, and I'll be sprinkling in a few tips throughout as well!
Look #1 required a soft, romantic look for a daytime wedding. So I did, muted tones on the eyes, a nude glossy lip, and soft matte base.
Products used:
#LOOK1
Brows: LA Girl Shady Slim Brow Pencil — Blackest Brown
Moisturiser: MAC Prep + Prime Moisture Infusion
Primer: SMASHBOX Photo Finish Foundation Primer, Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer
Foundation: MAC NC50 cream foundation
Concealer: MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 — C5
Powders: Sacha Buttercup Light, Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Powder Foundation — 35 Bronze, MAC Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Contour Palette — Medium Dark/Dark
Cheek Highlight: MAC Whisper of Gilt Extra Dimension Skinfinish
Blush: MAC Peaches
Eyeshadow: Mmanwu from Juvia's Place Festival Palette, Hook Up and Makeout Sesh from the Morphe 39L Hit The Lights palette.
Mascara: NYX The Skinny Mascara
Lips: Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick - Salem (to outline lips), MAC Kinda Sexy Lipstick, and MAC Clear Lipglass
Lashes: Battington Lashes - Harlow
Setting Spray: Skindinavia Bridal Finishing Spray and Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray
What did you think of my subtle bridal look? Check in next Tuesday to see how I glammed this look up! For more info on the make-up artistry class, visit The Face Place Institute of Aesthetics, 3 Carvalho Drive, Kingston 10. Check out the website at www.faceplaceinstitute.com, send an email at info@thefaceplaceinstitute.com or call (876) 754-3923 or (876) 754-3810.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy