In my final entry for the Becoming A Certified MUA series, I'm back with a 2-in-1 look I did for my final assessment. This was pretty much the 'make it or break it' moment and was the ultimate deciding factor on whether I became certified or not. If memory serves me correctly, I had less than 30 minutes to switch the look from gorgeous to glam. Here's a breakdown of how I got it done while the clock ticked away.

Ready to add a little glam factor and for the reception transformation? For the 'Regal Reception' look, I built on the day look already created.

STEP1

Using a detailed crease eyeshadowbrush, I added a matte black shadow to the outer-V, then deepened the crease with the same dark brown shade used in the previous look. Using a flat shadow eyeshadow brush I packed on Extra Attitude from the Morphe 39L Hit The Lights palette. This is a beautiful copper shadow with iridescent shimmer. To blend out the look, I used the colour Makeout Sesh from the Morphe 39L Hit The Lights palette and buffed out the crease for a seamless look. To get a little more of a smokey look, I also blended Makeout Sesh on the lower lash line.

STEP2

Add a second coat of mascara for inky-black, luscious lashes.

STEP3

Replace the glossy pout with a matte red lip!

STEP4

Add a light layer of powder to reduce shine, then lock in the look with a generous spritz of Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray.

Products used:

#LOOK 2

Lips: Sephora CollectionCream Lip Stain - 01 Always Red and Colourpop Lippie Stix — Trust Me

Eyeshadow: 'Til Dawn and Makeout Sesh to deepen outer-V, and Extra Attitude on the lids

To blot: Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper

Powder: Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Powder Foundation — 35 Bronze,

Setting Spray: Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray

Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Powder Foundation — 35 Bronze, MAC Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Contour Palette — Medium Dark/Dark

All in all, the make-up artistry course at the Face Place Institute of Aesthetics was well worth it. Not only did I learn application techniques that will stick with me for life, but I also picked up excellent skincare tips from expert Marie Hall-Smith and have achieved my #2020SkinGoals much earlier than expected. Here's what Hall-Smith had to say: “As with Alayne's journey you too can recognise the success and rewards of becoming a professionally trained and certified make-up artist.”

