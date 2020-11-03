Becoming A Certified MUA
Part 4
In my final entry for the Becoming A Certified MUA series, I'm back with a 2-in-1 look I did for my final assessment. This was pretty much the 'make it or break it' moment and was the ultimate deciding factor on whether I became certified or not. If memory serves me correctly, I had less than 30 minutes to switch the look from gorgeous to glam. Here's a breakdown of how I got it done while the clock ticked away.
Ready to add a little glam factor and for the reception transformation? For the 'Regal Reception' look, I built on the day look already created.
STEP1
Using a detailed crease eyeshadowbrush, I added a matte black shadow to the outer-V, then deepened the crease with the same dark brown shade used in the previous look. Using a flat shadow eyeshadow brush I packed on Extra Attitude from the Morphe 39L Hit The Lights palette. This is a beautiful copper shadow with iridescent shimmer. To blend out the look, I used the colour Makeout Sesh from the Morphe 39L Hit The Lights palette and buffed out the crease for a seamless look. To get a little more of a smokey look, I also blended Makeout Sesh on the lower lash line.
STEP2
Add a second coat of mascara for inky-black, luscious lashes.
STEP3
Replace the glossy pout with a matte red lip!
STEP4
Add a light layer of powder to reduce shine, then lock in the look with a generous spritz of Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray.
Products used:
#LOOK 2
Lips: Sephora CollectionCream Lip Stain - 01 Always Red and Colourpop Lippie Stix — Trust Me
Eyeshadow: 'Til Dawn and Makeout Sesh to deepen outer-V, and Extra Attitude on the lids
To blot: Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Paper
Powder: Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Powder Foundation — 35 Bronze,
Setting Spray: Maybelline Lasting Fix Setting Spray
Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Powder Foundation — 35 Bronze, MAC Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Contour Palette — Medium Dark/Dark
All in all, the make-up artistry course at the Face Place Institute of Aesthetics was well worth it. Not only did I learn application techniques that will stick with me for life, but I also picked up excellent skincare tips from expert Marie Hall-Smith and have achieved my #2020SkinGoals much earlier than expected. Here's what Hall-Smith had to say: “As with Alayne's journey you too can recognise the success and rewards of becoming a professionally trained and certified make-up artist.”
The next make-up artistry begins on January 8, 2021. For more info, visit The Face Place Institute of Aesthetics, 3 Carvalho Drive, Kingston 10. Check out the website at: www.faceplaceinstitute.com, send an email at info@thefaceplaceinstitute.com or call (876) 754-3923 or (876) 754-3810.
