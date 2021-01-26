Plump It Up with L'Oréal

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) is still championing glowing skin for 2021, and with that said: say hello to hyaluronic! Why? Because your fave moisturiser is simply not enough.

Currently riding a wave of popularity, hyaluronic acid is many celebrities' secret to supple glowy skin. That's why it has, in recent times, become something of a beauty buzzword, and with good reason.

Just like retinol and broad-spectrum sunscreen, hyaluronic acid is one of the few ingredients that are recommended by most (if not all) dermatologists. But what is it?

HA — as skincare experts often refer to it — is a humectant our skin cells produce naturally in a bid to maintain moisture levels. Sadly though, thanks to pesky ageing and environmental aggressors, the skin's HA levels tend to take a bit of a dip, sometime as soon as our mid-20s.

Cue: Dull, dry skin that no amount of over-the-counter moisturiser can help. The fix? Topically applied hyaluronic acid to replenish the skin.

If your skin isn't already soakin up the benefits of hyaluronic acid, here are five TSD reasons why it should be:

1. When skin is sufficiently hydrated, it feels soft and plump and looks youthfully radiant. Bye, bye, Snapchat filters!

2. What makes HA a go-to is how fuss-free it is. It works wonders on just about everyone, even those with sensitive skin or those prone to breakouts. Brownie points for it also being oily-girl friendly.

3.Even better, there are practically no side effects. HA plays nicely with other ingredients and will be a breeze to introduce to your current skincare routine.

4. If you've been looking for a way to get your make-up to apply smoothly and look flawless, a few drops of HA before application may be the answer.

5.It's safe to use every day!

