Portmore's Pixie Queen Part 1

Many believe pixie cuts lack versatility, a myth your Under The Dryer (UDT) team plans to debunk with a slew of edgy styles from Urban Chic's pixie queen Tanya Daniels.

Here's the back story... years ago, Daniel's mother struggled to find a stylist who could deliver the perfect cut, she enlisted her then 18-year-old daughter [Tanya] as the guinea pig. So fascinated was her daughter that she, too, took the decision to 'master the cut'. Family members and friends became her own 'wig stands' as she honed her skills. Her dedication has paid off as today, Tanya Daniels is known as the pixie queen of Portmore, St Catherine.

“Pixie cuts are trending right now,” shared Daniels. “Naturally I'm happy as it keeps me on my toes.” There are many reasons to give this cut a try, she continued. “It's expressive, practical and the perfect way to make a statement.”

Based on the satisfied clients at Urban Chic she's definitely in demand.

Tanya in Seven

1 Under The Dryer (UTD): What is your business motivator?

Tanya Daniels (TD): My children are the ones who push me to go further; the industry is big so my goal is not to take over but to be successful.

2 UTD: Who's your business hero?

TD: New York-based hairstylist and educator Gillian Garcia. She specialises in pixie cuts and her artistry is amazing.

3 UTD: What has been your most challenging business lesson to date?

TD: Operating in a space that wasn't mine. But I learned from that and now Urban Chic is all mine.

4 UTD: What are your three must-have hair products?

TD: Nairobi Wrapp-It Shine Foaming Lotion, H2PRO Healing Butter Shine, and Bed Head Wax Stick which keeps edges laid!

5 UTD: We know you're Portmore's pixie queen, but personally do you prefer a short cut or long tresses?

TD: Long hair all the way!

6 UTD: Where do you go to unwind after a hectic workweek?

TD: When I'm not working it's all about my children. Family time is how I unwind.

7 UTD: Alexa, Play…

TD: Travis Greene's Be Still .