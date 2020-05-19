Safety First at Adam & Eve

Whether it be to celebrate a special occasion, disrupt the monotony of quarantine, or simply to de-stress, you might be considering a day at the spa. But is it safe?

Adam & Eve Day Spa principals Garth and Kimisha Walker say yes! Though their move to a bigger and better facility was completed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the husband-and-wife team have been taking additional measures, above and beyond standard protocol, to ensure their facilities are clean and that staff and clients are safe. But the team maintains that as a business that has been practising good sanitisation methods all along, it was not difficult to bolster their existing regimen in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Nonetheless, the spa which prides itself on making clients look and feel their best in a safe environment has amped up best hygiene practices. It has increased the frequency of hand washing and continues to sterilise tools and surfaces before use. Sanitiser dispensers — aptly located at key points throughout the establishment — are a safe alternative for cleansing hands. Clients are also required to use the dispenser by the entrance before interacting with the front-desk staff. In addition to hand washing and sterilisation of tools and work areas, all the staff at the Adam & Eve Day Spa don masks or face shields. A team from Mint Cleaners Co provides weekly disinfection and sanitisation services and the Walkers have added to their ancillary staff.

But it does not stop there, among the measures in place to try to maintain a COVID-19-free environment is temperature monitoring. A thermometer is used to identify if a person has a fever and if one is detected the person will be politely denied access to the building. Also, everyone is required to wear a mask and to maintain social distancing, and clients are encouraged to leave their plus-ones behind.

With all these precautions in place and a stellar line-up of services available, Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) reckons you've already begun to book that well-deserved pamper session at Adam & Eve Day Spa.

