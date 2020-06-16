Shanice Gore Cracks The Colour Code Part 1

With “pivot” being the buzzword of 2020, we share the story of Mia Gore, née Witter, principal of Mia Hair Artistry, who jumped career ship years ago and has been cool sailing ever since.

Degree in psychology from The University of the West Indies, Mona secured, and plans to further her studies in forensic psychology on the horizon, the Montegonian opted to become a salon owner and hair stylist instead. When a popular salon in her home city damaged her hair, forcing her to get a pixie cut, she grew tired of travelling to Kingston to maintain the hairdo. Gore (then Witter) decided she needed to open a salon.

And in 2016, when she completed an online application for the Aveda Institute, her goal was to acquire the requisite certification to start her business. “I never had an interest in being a stylist, but once I got to Aveda everything came naturally and I discovered a passion for doing hair,” Gore told Tuesday Style Dryer. She focused on colouring once her instructors insisted it was her hidden talent. Gore earned her degree in cosmetology from the South Florida [Aveda] location and quickly returned home to get her salon up and running.

Mia Hair Artistry opened in Fairview, Montego Bay, in October 2017. The pro hair colourist says the project went smoothly and she doubled as interior decorator to achieve the aesthetic she wanted. “I wanted a clean space, classic black and white for the ultimate Coco Chanel moment,” shared Gore.

And kudos to her for that choice, as the space remains on trend even as the salon approaches its third anniversary. Gore regards the salon as her happy place. “I absolutely love the fact that whenever someone sits in my chair I have the opportunity to make their entire day spectacular... the way my clients look at themselves after their services makes me feel fulfilled,” she explained.

With a coveted spot on the Aveda artistic team, certification in Haircolor Authority from Redken, and years honing her craft, Gore is now the go-to for custom colours, chic cuts, and heavenly highlights. And if you end up with fire engine red instead of strawberry blonde, Mia Hair Artistry is the authority on colour correction.

Book an appointment at the newly reopened salon by calling (876) 406-5674 or visiting miahairartistry.mysalononline.com. Or check out Gore's artistry by visiting Instagram.com/mia_hairartistry.