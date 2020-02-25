Part of a beauty store's allure is its aesthetic. Its with this premise in mind that The Shana Cole Collection principal Sushana Cole designed her new beauty boutique. The shop is now the exclusive retailer for The Shana Cole Collection, a selection of make-up products for the eyes, brows, lips, and skin.

Cole, the former proprietor of make-up store All Dolled Cosmetics, says back in 2014, while plying her trade as a make-up artist, clients always pressed her for details of her make-up products. “My customers always wanted to know about my brightly coloured lipsticks so I said, why not start my own lipstick line,” Cole told Under The Dryer (UTD). “It took me a year to find the right manufacturer, but I got it done.”

As beauty trends evolved and bright lipsticks took a back seat to nude glossy pouts, Cole extended her range of products to suit her customers' demands. It was her constant desire to remain au courant that pushed her to revamp her collection and launch it in a new space. After four years at her Bargain Mall location, Cole packed up shop and has now found a home at 8 Hillview Avenue. And in our ever-present visual culture, the Barbie-pink boutique is 'social-media worthy' with motivational wall art, metallic chairs, and floating shelves. The product packaging has also received a fun facelift and is perfect for your #NewProductAlert posts! Grab the fan favourite “Irreplaceable” Lip Topper, achieve wispy-lash realness with mink lashes from the Naughty or Nice Collection or create a kissable red pout with a dab of “Pin-Up Girl” Liquid Matte lipstick.

Shop The Shana Cole Collection at www.theshanacolecollection.com or visit the boutique at 8 Hillview Avenue.

Sushana in Seven...

1

Under The Dryer (UTD): What is your business motivator?

Sushana Cole: My business motivator is the ability to work on my own terms. Basically, I have the freedom to move at my own pace and to work from anywhere in the world. I now have about five different businesses and I enjoy them all. The fact that I love what I do, in addition to wanting to achieve my goals, is definitely motivation for me.

2

UTD: Who's your business hero?

SC: My business hero is my dad. He's one of the hardest-working people I know. He's definitely a beast! I want to be just like him.

3

UTD: What has been your most challenging business lesson to date?

SC: My most challenging business lesson to date is my location getting robbed twice and me having to start over. Starting over can be difficult.

4

UTD: What are your three must-have beauty products?

SC: My three must-have products are the Shana Cole Collection Lumi glosses, mink lashes and Aveeno cleansing pads.

5

UTD: Bold red or soft nude pout?

SC: Soft nude pout definitely (that's mostly what I wear).

6

UTD: Where do you go to unwind after a hectic work week?

SC: After a hectic work week I literally like to just lounge around in bed and do more work from home. It's crazy because I'm a workaholic so I never really get a break unless I take a vacation.

7

UTD: Alexa, play…

SC: Ballin by Mustard and Roddy Ricch. That's my fave right now!