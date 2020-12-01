Must-Have Beauty Gifts Part 2

The Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) gift guide has something special for everyone on your list, from your parents to your significant other to your BFF. Whether you're in search of the perfect gift for the beauty junkie in your life or you just want to snag something special for yourself this season, we've got the plug.

Below, 10 gifts from Caribbean-owned businesses, TSD hopes will bring your loved ones joy and happiness this season. Plus, like last week, we've added a likkle brawta!

1. FENTY SKIN by Rihanna Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle [ @fentyskin]

Kick-start your 2021 #SkinGoals with the Fenty Skin Start'rs Full-Size Bundle. It's touted as Rihanna's go-to routine for glowing skin and requires three simple steps: Cleanse, tone and hydrate.

2. Ital Rejuve Jamaican Black Castor Oil [ @italrejuve]

Bad hair days are one of the things we're leaving in 2020! Our 2021 hair goals: Thick, lustrous hair that makes everyone green with envy! This Jamaican Black Castor Oil, blended by pharmacist Kimberley Forbes, is the ideal gift for anyone who wants to have hair like a dream.

3. Yardie Cosmetics Chups Liquid Lipstick [ @yardiecosmetics]

These days there are two type of mask-wearers: Those who have given up make-up all together, and those who are still about the glam. If you know someone who sounds like the latter, then do them a favour and add this festive red liquid lipstick to their make-up bag. It's uber-bright and perfectly captures the holiday spirit. Best of all, it goes on as a liquid, then dries down to a matte finish that promises not to smudge!

4. REAL Soap [ @realsoap_caribbean]

As the end of the year draws nigh, the world is still observing COVID-19 protocols of washing hands with soap frequently. Problem is finding a soap that ticks all the boxes: Robust cleansing abilities, great lather, anti-bacterial, lightly scented and moisturising. No worries, it's time to get REAL! 100% Caribbean REAL! TSD recommends REAL soap, a line crafted in Dominica with coconut oil from Guyana and Jamaican sea salt, then packaged in cartons from St Lucia and wrappers made in Trinidad. Whether it be the Aloe & Glycerine, Turmeric & Tea Tree Oil, or the Vitamin E & Coconut oil, REAL soap has the perfect bar to suit your needs.

5. Skin Positivity Black Seed + Avocado Face Serum by Marianna's Kitchen

[ @missmariannaf]

If you're anything like us at TSD, you're always game for the latest skincare product. And because the cooler months often bring out the worst in our skin, now is the right time to share your fave face product with friends and family. The Black Seed + Avocado Face Serum promises a lot with its antiviral and antifungal properties, fatty acids which nourish, keeping skin supple and hydrated, and its amazing minerals and vitamin content.

Bonus point: Black seed oil is also phenomenal for hair health, so users can double up and use this for hair and scalp, too!

6. Sacha Cosmetics 10-piece brush set [ @sachacosmeticsofficial]

Still searching for a way to show that beauty enthusiast just how much you love them? Get them a make-up brush set that'll help them sweep, swirl, and buff their most flawless look in place. Sacha Cosmetics is a Trinidad-based make-up brand and their brushes are cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and perfect to use with both creams and powders.

7. Gae↔lle Cosmetics Pack of Lipstick [ @gaellecosmetics]

If you're a sucker for cute packaging, like us, then this set from Gae↔lle Cosmetics is sure to make the cut. The lip kit consists of four mousse soft lipsticks in vibrant shades, uniquely packaged in a cigarette-like package. Its slim design makes it perfect for people on-the-go.

8. Jencare Skinfarm Mask Trio

Rep The Rock this holiday with these black, green, and gold peel-off masks. The Black Charcoal Mask is formulated to combat breakouts, the Superfood Firming Elixir Mask tightens and firms the skin, while the 24K Gold Mask has brightening properties. Try one, or try all, and mask up Jamaican-style!

9. AshTon Industries Warm Toffee Gift Box [ @ashton__industries_]

AshTon Industries Morning Toffee — a buttery fusion of Jamaican rum and sweet caramel — is the mental equivalent of regressing into a haven of childhood memories and carefree pleasures. The holiday gift box features a foaming hand soap, body wash, sanitiser gel, and body butter, all in the top-selling scent.

10. Cranberry 26” wig from WigsbyShellyannCurran [ @wigsbyshellyanncurran]

Christmas is in the air — or should we say in the hair! Allow a friend to go red this Christmas with this ultra-long, mixed-fibre, lace-frontal unit from wig expert Shellyann Curran.

BONUS: Rainforest Massage from Adam and Eve Day Spa & Salon [ @adamnevespa]

We're sure you have someone who'd simply love an exclusive spa day. Treat them to the Rainforest Water Massage. It's a signature treatment exclusive to Adam and Eve Day Spa & Salon and includes the effects of a cascading waterfall whilst a therapist performs a massage simultaneously. And if your loved one has been extra nice this year, you can add warm stones for a complete Zen-like experience.

Editor's Note: Our festive roll-out continues next week.