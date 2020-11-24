TSD Must-Have Beauty Gifts

The not-so-easy part of the most wonderful time of the year is perhaps finding gifts that suit those near and dear to you. Thankfully, Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) is here to help. We've found amazing gifts to keep your Christmas merry and bright! And the best part? This year, all items are from African-and Caribbean-owned businesses. That's right, we're supporting our own for #Christmas 2020, and suggest you do the same!

Ahead, 10 gift ideas, plus one bonus pick just in time for the holidays.

TSD Shopping Tip: Always ask yourself: “Do I like it enough to want to receive it myself?”

1. Man Up and Be Bold Kit [@racqueljmakeupstudio]

This selection of products has all the essentials for the modern man. It consists of four products: the Oil Controlling Moisturiser which hydrates the skin while reducing shine; the Invisible Matte Finishing Powder which reduces excess shine; the Vitamin E Lip Moisturiser; and the Suave Camouflauge Stick available in medium, dark and deep. The kit also includes a travel-friendly leather pouch that fits all the products. Contact racqsjmus@gmail.com for more info.

2. FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Fenty Glow Trio Face Lip & Body Set [ @fentybeauty]

Fenty Glow Trio, Face, Lip & Body Set — light up the Holo'daze in Fenty Glow! The set features the cult-favourite Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow, and for the first time, set exclusives Cheeks Out cream blush and Diamond Bomb highlighter.

3. Mon2qutebeauty Illuminate Hydrating Glow Mist [@mon2qutebeauty]

Know someone who loves to glow? Update their make-up stash with one of these glow mists and watch them achieve the most natural beat yet! The illuminating mist can be used on bare skin for a “woke-up-like-this” glow, and after the make-up application process to set and seal.

4. Olori Cosmetics Gift Set [@oloricosmetics]

Your hair is a crown you never take off. Treat it right with products from Nigerian Toyin Odulate's haircare line Olori Cosmetics. Order online by visiting oloricosmetics.com.

5. The Shana Cole Collection 'The Naughty But Nice Collection' [ @theshanacolecollection]

With names like 'Sleigh All Day' and 'Santa I Can Explain' these mink lashes from the Shana Cole Naughty or Nice Collection are perfect for women who are all for a little lash drama! Best of all they can be worn 20+ times with proper care.

6. PAT McGRATH LABS Mini Gilty Pleasures Lip Trio [ @patmcgrathreal]

Strike gold this holiday with this glamorous 'gilty' pleasure, which includes a trio of Mini MatteTrance Lipsticks featuring gleaming gold bar and pink packaging. Enter hue heaven with the divine mulberry rose colour of 'Executive Realness,' the iconic red of 'Elson 2' or the sublime cool pink of 'Soft Core.'

7. Dazzle Dry Pedi, Set, Go! Kit [ @dazzledryjamaica]

Stay pedi-ready with this limited edition kit that promises to rejuvenate, remove calluses and restore smooth silky skin.

8. The Beat Place 876 Lip Whips - The Chocolate Nude Collection [@thebeatplace876]

Whether you're buying for yourself or a friend, the holidays are the best time of year to try new lippies. And because every woman should have an arsenal of nudes in her make-up kit, this collection of neutrals created by beauty influencer Brittany Miller is a must-have this season. Wear them on their own, over lip pencils or lipstick and pucker up!

9. I Am… By Haveli Fragrance Oils

Can't decide what to gift your fave fragrance-lover? Try the fragrance oils from sustainable fashion brand Haveli. You're not a true #FragranceFiend until you've added oils to your arsenal. Why? They last longer than alcohol-based eau de toilettes and parfums, are less overpowering, and are less likely to irritate the skin.

10. The Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss Natural Obsession Eyeshadow palette [ @pageant.boss.beautystop]

For the eyeshadow-obsessed friend on your holiday shopping list, here's a new release worth adding to her stash. This palette is filled with rich, warm shadows that are perfect for any look and occasion. There are even a few sparkly shades for holiday glam looks. And with locally owned make-up lines limited, supporting Beauty Stop by Pageant Boss is a great way to rep brand Jamaica this holiday.

BONUS: Fusion Lash Extensions by Pro lash technician Johvae Moo [ @glowbyjo]

Need a little lift for the holidays? Get lashed by professional lash technician Johvae Moo and achieve Beyoncé-level fierceness. Fusion lash extensions are a pain-free way to add volume, thickness, and length. For a natural look that still packs a punch, go for the Classic Full Set, and if you're on the fence get a mixture of classic and volume lashes with the Razzle Dazzle Hybrid.

Editor's Note: Our festive roll out continues next week.