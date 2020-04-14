Chillaxinstyle

Remember when getting dressed up and going out was a thing? It's funny how life changes in an instant. Getting dressed up for parties and dinner dates is now a thing of the past and staying in is the new flex. It's still important, however, to chillax in style. And with loads of celebrity loungewear style inspo on the 'gram and major retailers cashing in on the tracksuit trend popularised in the early 2000s when Baby Phat and Juicy Couture reigned supreme, it's only right that we share our top five loungewear looks as we all quarantine and chill. Dress them up, dress them down — and prepare for major compliments.

#1

Oh, Baby!

We couldn't feature trendy loungewear without an ode to model, fashion mogul and the OG of chic athleisure-wear Kimora Lee Simmons' iconic velour tracksuits, a staple of early aughts urban style which first released in 1999. The fashion designer stepped away from her brand in 2010 but teamed up with American fashion retailer Forever 21 in 2019 to relaunch her iconic designs. The drop included a mix of nostalgic designs and new styles, and had fashionistas around the world — many of whom awaited the brand's return with bated breath — posting look after look on their social media accounts. A recent check on forever21.com revealed that pieces from the second drop in December are still available.

#2

Noughties Nostalgia

Equally popular in the early aughts were Juicy Couture tracksuits, which remain a staple for travel and laid-back moments. We're not quite sure if it was the rhinestoned logo emblazoned on the derrière, the fun colours, or the comfort of the plush fabric, but the tracksuit which launched in 2001 became a fast favourite amongst celebrities and eventually became a must-have for women worldwide. Once a favourite of Hollywood stars Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez — who rocked a baby pink version in her I'm Real music video — the style has now sought favour with the 'it-girls' of 2020 and is perfect for thos #Quarantine&Chill vibes.

#3

Silky Smooth

Get sassy in some silk PJs from Mina Robertson's Haveli line. The pyjama-style silk Sita suit, made with 100% 40g silk, was featured exclusively in the Style Observer in January and doubles as sleepwear and fancy outdoor loungewear.

#4

Seeing Separates

If you're searching for stay-at-home looks that won't break the bank, then pairing separates is the way to go. Whether it be the trusty tank top with your comfiest joggers or — because you're still, kind of, at work — a prissy top which screams business up top, looking good at home is all about mixing and matching.

#5

Do Dresses!

Wanna step up your loungewear game? Loose-fitting, airy dresses are the perfect way to do so. Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton and linen, and conquer cosy-chic while running to the supermarket, caring for the kids or closing business deals from the comforts of your home.