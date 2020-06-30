Queenin' with Olori Cosmetics #Queenin' with Olori Cosmetics

Olori Cosmetics is an African hair, bath, body, and beauty start-up based in Lagos, Nigeria. At the helm of the company is founder and CEO Toyin Odulate, who has successfully combined her years of experience managing international brands like L'Oréal with her mother's hair and skincare secrets to create a brand that caters to the queen in every woman.

Olori, the Yoruba word for queen, represents how Odulate wants women to feel. The beauty aficionado and entrepreneur believes that there's an olori in every woman, and hopes that her product line inspires women to be the queens they are.

Olori Cosmetics products were born from a hair colouring mishap. Years ago, when Odulate suffered severe hair damage, she revisited her mother's homemade concoction and watched as her tresses quickly bounced back. Always the entrepreneur, Odulate moved swiftly to bottle the products. “I gave samples to about 30 of my friends, and when people started asking for more product, I couldn't afford to give it out for free, and that's how I eventually started a brand,” Odulate shared with Jamaica Observer webinar host Novia McDonald-Whyte.

Years later, the hair and skin product line has found favour with women worldwide. And with an extensive range, there's something for everyone! If, like many, you've been rocking protective hairstyles (styles that keep the ends of the hair tucked away in order to protect them from tugging, pulling, and manipulation) during the coronavirus pandemic, then the all-natural DamageBeGone Happy Hair Butter is great for moisturising the scalp while giving the hair a healthy sheen. Struggle with knots and tangles after shampooing? The Leave-In Detangler will be your new best friend. And the Deep Conditioning & Restorative Hair Treatment is ideal for both natural and chemically processed hair.

With sections of the world still in partial lockdown and women playing it safe by skipping their regular salon visits, Odulate says there has been a surge in orders. The brand has also been using the downtime to expand its online footprint while encouraging customer engagement, with an additional 25 products being conceptualised.

With over 15 years in the business, nods from Essence and GQ magazines, and her recent participation in the Jamaica Observer 's 'Beauty: A Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry' webinar, Odulate is regarded as one of the pioneers of organic beauty products. “I transitioned from my full-time corporate career into running the business about 15 months ago, and I've been growing and building the company across Nigeria and other African countries,” Odulate shared. Indeed, she's in expansion mode with Europe and North America on her radar.

