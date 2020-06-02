Seeitloveitbagit

With work-from-home orders now expired, Jamaican women are making a fashionable return to work all while keeping fingers crossed that they'll soon be able to sport their new summer 'fits from Flirt Boutique.

That's right, Flirt is still there for you! The store's principal Jennifer Azan says even though the world is going through a pandemic she's still celebrating fashion albeit mindful of COVID-19 restrictions! Azan has been forced to pivot. The store's WhatsApp account has enabled a personalised shopping experience that customers appreciate. Her 'loyals' simply name the occasion and the dedicated retailer responds with photos of chic ensembles. Once a decision is made, kerbside pick-up and deliveries get the goods to customers while credit cards and direct deposits make payments simple. See it, love it, bag it: Flirt Boutique makes it so easy to shop.

Azan's recently unveiled images of her summer collection, shot by photographer Miranda Sampson, has created quite the buzz. The photoshoot — a collaboration with Caymanas Pony Club — spotlights model Jessica Amanda Barrett in breezy, easy summer must-haves, from fabulous florals to beautiful brights and stylish separates.

Shop the collection Monday - Saturday, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm (except when there are curfew restrictions). Don't forget to wear a mask!

#Sanitise&Shop at Flirt Boutique, Store #12, Lower Manor Park Plaza Store #12, 184 Constant Spring Rd, Kingston. Or check out what's on the racks via WhatsApp (876) 350-4714.

Model: Jessica Amanda Barrett

Photographer: Miranda Sampson

Location: Caymanas Pony Club