5 CHAIN BELT OPTIONS
Five Ways to Style Chain Belts with Opal Stewart
Love them or hate them, chain belts are here to stay!
So says Jamaican-born, New York-based fashion blogger Opal Stewart. If you've been following her on Instagram, you know that they are her fave accessories. Stewart loves them because they are versatile and unlike traditional belts, they can be easily adjusted to fit any waist. Tuesday Style Fashion shares Stewart's five favourite ways to rock chain belts.
Grab yours locally at Fashion 911, Closet Cloud, Brit Bran Fashion and Loud Fashion, or order online at fashionnova.com.
IG: opalbyopal
Style #1
Elevate any look with this statement belt of large links and round pendants. Wrap around and leave the extra length hanging or loop it over for a cool effect.
Style #2
Stewart loves using chains from her handbags as belts, too. For this look, the fashion blogger used two minimalistic gold chains to add the perfect touch to a black floral slip dress.
StyleTip: Keep the chain style simple when pairing with bold prints and textures.
Style #3
This belt with large links is also very versatile. Wrap it around or let it hang, or create a big swoop around the front of a skirt for a bit of drama. Smaller loops wrapped in opposite directions are also a fun possibility.
Style #4
This option mimics the look of a traditional leather belt and is Stewart's favourite. She admits styling options are a bit limited with this one, but recommends it because it fits perfectly through most belt loops. Stewart rocks hers with jeans, trousers, oversized blazers, and waistcoats, to name a few.
Style #5
What's better than one chain belt? Two! If you really want to make a statement, especially with a more minimalistic outfit, double up on chains. Stewart pairs a mixed metal vintage piece with oversized links with a thinner silver chain for a little contrast.
