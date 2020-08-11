Bell Bottoms Are Back!

Flared jeans have been trending worldwide this summer, and stylist Neko “Bootlegrocstar” Kelly brought the style home when he put artist Cela in a pair from designer Kadian Nicely for Protoje's Same So music video. Nicely's super wide-legged, dark-washed pair is part of her upcoming collection and she admits she has had numerous requests for the jeans since its debut in Same So.

To be fair, we have been spotting the trendy jeans at popular stores in Half-Way-Tree and downtown Kingston all summer, and Jamaicans are enjoying the retro fashion vibe. Whether it be the funky cropped or uber-flattering, high-waisted versions, bell-bottoms are the latest denim trend to take hold.



Tuesday Style Fashion shares five styles to dial up your denim stash.

Classic Cut



Keep it classic in an indigo-washed flared style à la Jane Birkin. This pair from Jamaican designer Kadian Nicely helps define the waist with its high-rise cut and is fitted through the thigh with a dramatic flare at the knee.

Go Big Or Stay Home



Super wide-legged jeans may seem like a big commitment, but with the right styling it can be done. Rock them with a simple top to avoid looking overly retro. Get the look with Fashion Nova Karolina Wide Leg Jeans in a light blue wash.

Woo In White



Take the trend up a few notches with a form-fitting pair in white. White is a great alternative to the traditional blue denim, and will lighten your look. Get the look from Tuesday Style Fashion alum Sacha Stewart's online boutique thevaultbysacha.com.

Bet On Black



Extra high-rise with a button fly joins a bootcut leg in a black wash for a flattering silhouette. Try Levi's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans on for size.

Fabulously Frayed



We're not playing 'flare' with these destroyed denim bell bottom jeans. The stretchy fabric, fringed hem, and slits at the thighs make them a must-have for summer. Get them at Loud Fashion, shop 5 & 17, Bargain Mall.