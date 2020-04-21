At-home workout? No sweat!
Workouts might be some of the best ways to pass time, maintain sanity and stay healthy during the COVID-19 #StayAtHome era. And as many gyms have been forced to shut, at-home workouts are now the next best thing.
But as millions of us are hunkered down at home we have subscribed to the snack-and-soda routine as we binge watch our favourite series online. We get it, without your trainer's daily push, the drive to workout just isn't there. And while we know the thought of a toned, summer body should be motivation enough, we believe there's nothing like a fab workout wardrobe to get you up off that couch. After all, who doesn't prefer to perspire in style?
Take inspiration from some of the region's trendiest women who plan to emerge from quarantine with their best bodies yet!
