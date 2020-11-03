AURAI Swimwear by Annaixe
“I always wanted to be a fashion designer, ever since about fifth or sixth grade,” says Annalisa Guthrie. The model/photographer has dabbled in many realms of design, but she's now focused on creating swimwear that flatters all shapes and sizes. In July, she launched AURAI Swimwear by Annaixe with the aim of redefining swimwear.
“I've always wanted to do swimsuits, but it seemed like the typical thing to do at the time... so I went into costume designing. But here we are in the midst of COVID-19, and Carnival isn't happening anymore so I figured it was the perfect time to dive right back into doing apparel,” Guthrie tells Tuesday Style Fashion.
With muted tones and a unique spin on classic silhouettes, it seems Guthrie is on to something with her designs. For her, it's not simply bikinis or monokinis but rather cuts that flatter figures and hug every curve.
“AURAI swim is really just about loving yourself and feeling empowered with what you're wearing, no matter what size or skin tone you are. You can always feel sexy and goddess-like,” shared Guthrie.
With a recent virtual presentation at Boston Caribbean Fashion Week and new designs currently being sketched, Guthrie is kicking into high gear as she prepares to make a splash in 2021. Now, we reckon, is the perfect time to add some of her styles to your wardrobe.
View the collection on Instagram.com/auraiswim.
CREDITS
For Boston Caribbean Fashion Week
Make-up artist: Oneil Baugh/@glambyoneilmua6618
Photography: Joshua Solas and Demaro Medley
Location: Rose Hall Great House, Montego Bay
For AURAI Swimwear by Annaixe shoot
Make-up artist: Ashleigh Porter/@ashbeautystudio
Photography: Annaixe
Models: Abihail Myrie, Miqueal-Symone, and Chelsea Taylor
