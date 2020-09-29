Bellas Beautique
Annabel Glaze, known in the beauty industry as the Colour Whisperer and the creative behind Bella's Beautique Polishes and, too, The Gimmi Sup'n Collection, has added press-ons to her catalogue of products. “COVID-19 came and things slowed down to almost a screeching stop... I had time on my hands to finally start a YouTube channel and branch out into one of the hottest trends in the nail industry: Press-on nails,” she tells Tuesday Style Dryer .
Her timing could not have been better. “Women were sceptical to leave their homes and wanted to interact with as few people as possible, while wanting to maintain that completed look they were so accustomed to. Press-on nails provide just that. They're also a more temporary solution to fabulous nails for those who want them for a one-off occasion”. She added. Glaze specialises in custom press-on nails, which means patrons first measure their nail bed, guided by her. Nail length, colour and design are then discussed to ensure the perfect fit and satisfaction.
The proof is in the pudding! Make that the Annabel Glaze photo shoot that will reveal three completely different fierce nail looks in one day!
For more information contact:
Annabel Glaze
Nail Artist
Manufacturer of Jamaican Nail Polish Brand
www.bellasbeautique.com
@bellasbeautiqueja
