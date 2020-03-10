Black-tie rules!
SO you've received an invitation to a blacktie event, and though you fancy the idea of getting dressed up, you're not too sure what's accepted and what's not.
FYI, achieving the perfect black-tie look is easy, as long as you follow the rules.
Yes, rules! These events are typically tied (no pun intended) to important business or family milestone experiences, and in the age of social media and rampant shutterbugs, we'd hate for you to be caught slipping. Before you RSVP, here are Tuesday Style's surefire tips to consider before securing the date for your next big event.
The Jacket Guess what? It does not have to be black (in fact, a deep navy is more historically accurate); however, the urge to stand out in bright colours and prints should be tempered by a regard for uniformity.
So, unless your invitation says 'black tie creative', then save the drama for another time. For a classic tuxedo look, go for one that carries a shawl lapel, preferably in silk; this inevitably distinguishes the look from a regular suit jacket.
The Shirt... A Tale of Two Collars White, of course! It should have a turn-down collar (not a wing collar, which is reserved for white-tie attire) and should be worn with cufflinks. Style tip: “Wingtips” are for shoes. If your sales associate refers to your shirt using the term “wing tip collar” leave the store.
Immediately! The Tie Bow tie for sure, but not just any bow tie.
The classic neckwear for a black tie function is a solid black bow-tie that is self-tied.
The fabric of the bow tie should match the facing of the jacket's lapel. The Trousers Classic trousers should be black and made from the same fabric as the jacket.
The outer seams are usually hidden and covered by a silk band that matches the jacket's lapel.
Tuxedo pants do not have belt loops as they are never worn with a belt and should reach your shoes, contemporary fashion trends notwithstanding.
Shoes and Accessories Don't ruin the perfect ensemble with shabby shoes.
Opt for a black, patent leather pair with minimal hardware or decorations. While accessories like an opera scarf are optional, cufflinks and studs are must-have additions to any black-tie outfit.
Still not quite sure? We've pulled some of our favourites from the Page 2 archives for some much-needed style inspo.
