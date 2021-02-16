Brunch Looks: Step with Style
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, brunch culture in Jamaica hasn't become toast just yet. That's because when it comes to leisurely midday, catch-up with friends and loved ones, brunch remains a staple. And in the age of Instagram and Snapchat , the rule is: Fabulous pictures from the event, or it never happened!
While exchanging the week's happenings over coffee and croissants are a must, brunch is also a largely accepted time to show off your style. And, with nightlife on pause, the pressure to turn heads at brunch is at an all-time high.
No worries, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) recognises the shift in brunch style and snagged stylista and Diamond Couture CEO Sue-Ann Lee for some 2021 inspo. Lee says, “These days brunch is a time to dress up a bit, but while it's fun to wear something bold every once in awhile, it's also good to have staples to mix and match.
So whether you're a casual bruncher, or looking for something on the fancier side, we've got you covered with the latest styles from Diamond Couture.
CREDITS
Photos: Doshawn Smith/@doshawnfostershots
Model: Sue-Ann Lee
On the Cover: Diamond Couture CEO Sue-Ann Lee
