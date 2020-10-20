As suits and dresses continue to take a back seat to loungewear and lingerie, buyers are constantly hunting for ways to relax stylishly. And, really, is there anything more luxurious than lounging around the house in a soft, silky robe? Loungewear designer Tyana Harriott certainly thinks not. Harriott has been designing pieces for corporate brands for over 15 years. The travel lover says she always found it difficult to source quality robes locally, so out of frustration she started designing her own. Her label By the Cabana by Tyana Harriott provides fashion essentials inspired by the tropics, and while all of Harriott's pieces are fab, it's the satin robes for us!

Planning a pamper party, sleepover, or girls' movie night? Slip into one of By the Cabana's locally made robes. Whether your style is silky and chic or flowy yet fabulous, you'll find a piece to suit your needs. Heading out for a spa day? Why not pack the 'Perfect Peach' Luxury Frill Satin Robe? Opt for the 'Bella Black' version for a staycation with bae or the limited-edition 'Quick Silver' for your next glam-cation with the girls. There's also an option to have robes customised for brides and birthday celebrants. No matter the occasion, By the Cabana women's loungewear will have you kicking back like a queen.

The By the Cabana collection can be purchased at Boutique Intuition, upstairs Cabin Wholesale, 92 Chisholm Ave, Waltham Park Rd, Kingston. For style inspo check out out instagram.com/bythecabana. Also, call (876) 820-6069 to place orders. Worldwide shipping available.