Work ChiK N TrendE
Survey says: A sure-fire way to lift spirits and brighten days is with fun fashion options! And, if you're on the market for office outfit inspiration, then Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) has got you covered.
ChiK N TrendE CEO Rahanna Meikle-Lewis says fitted ankle pants, printed oversized blazers and patterned dresses are what's trending in corporate wear. And, her boutique has the styles you love in the sizes you need. “We cater to regular and plus-sized dolls, as we want everyone to make a statement wherever they go,” shared Meikle-Lewis.
Whether you're preparing to return to work, or your dining-room continues to double as your office, these looks from ChiK N TrendE will add a splash of fun to your 9-to-5 looks.
ChiK N TrendE
16 Constant Spring Road, Central Plaza, Half-Way-Tree
IG: @chik_n_trende
CREDITS:
Photos: Javel Foster Shots
Models: Rahanna Meikle-Lewis and Dajahnel Creary
On the cover: ChiK N TrendE CEO Rahanna Meikle-Lewis and model Dajahnel Creary
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy