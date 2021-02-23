Work ChiK N TrendE

Survey says: A sure-fire way to lift spirits and brighten days is with fun fashion options! And, if you're on the market for office outfit inspiration, then Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) has got you covered.

ChiK N TrendE CEO Rahanna Meikle-Lewis says fitted ankle pants, printed oversized blazers and patterned dresses are what's trending in corporate wear. And, her boutique has the styles you love in the sizes you need. “We cater to regular and plus-sized dolls, as we want everyone to make a statement wherever they go,” shared Meikle-Lewis.

Whether you're preparing to return to work, or your dining-room continues to double as your office, these looks from ChiK N TrendE will add a splash of fun to your 9-to-5 looks.

ChiK N TrendE

16 Constant Spring Road, Central Plaza, Half-Way-Tree

IG: @chik_n_trende

CREDITS:

Photos: Javel Foster Shots

Models: Rahanna Meikle-Lewis and Dajahnel Creary

On the cover: ChiK N TrendE CEO Rahanna Meikle-Lewis and model Dajahnel Creary