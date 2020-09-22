Cool and Chic with Crochet Castel

Tianna Simmonds is hooked, literally! The creative behind the Crochet Castel brand honed her skills by watching crochet lessons for beginners on YouTube . Her first module commenced in March. By May the 18-year-old St Andrew High School graduate had developed enough confidence to launch her brand, Crochet Castel.

Simmonds' initial foray into entrepreneurship came in April 2019 when faced with the cost of tertiary education. She tried her hand at swimsuits, skincare, and jewellery sales but quickly realised she was in over her head. Undaunted, however, Simmonds conducted market research and developed a better sales strategy. She also discovered that there were several young people who, like her, had tried to start businesses and had failed. Her solution: we support system via Small Business Ja to help her peers turn their business ideas into reality.

Fast-forward to August 2020 and Crochet Castel is creating quite the buzz after dancehall artiste Shenseea wore one of the brand's designs in her latest music video. Simmonds — who describes herself as a 'Shenyeng' (the name Shenseea affectionately calls her fans) — says she had no idea the artiste would wear the customised piece in a music video. “I reached out to Shenseea and she told me she loved the design and would love to have it,” Simmonds told Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF). The young designer was both shocked and excited when the teaser for Lighter revealed her fave artiste wearing the piece. Simmonds says the now-popular blue swimsuit was first made in purple. “Within a month of learning to crochet, I found a tutorial on YouTube by Jay Styles and attempted to recreate the style,” she shared.

But the perfectionist simply wasn't pleased and knew the design could use some improvement. “In May, once I felt comfortable starting my business, I made a second attempt at what is now the 'Sidechick Swim' (inspired by Shenseea's song Sidechick),” she continued.

In a world where fast fashion is being sidelined for handcrafted garments, Simmonds is cashing in. Much like knitting, crochet is the process of creating textiles by using a crochet hook to interlock loops of yarn. And, while the craft might have in the past been associated with grandma in a rocking chair creating runners for the breakfront, the version presented by Crochet Castel is modern, sexy, and fun.

For now, Crochet Castel is focused solely on swimwear. Future plans, however, include crochet jewellery, handbags, and sandals – and the completion of studies at the Caribbean School of Medical Sciences, Jamaica, where she enrols next month.

Check out more designs on Instagram.com/crochetcastel .