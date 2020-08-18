Forever Five: Rock-Made Sandals

As the mercury rises sandals have become a sizzling, hot commodity. And even though our 2020 activities have been significantly scaled back for obvious reasons, there's still plenty of opportunities to put your pedi on show. Tuesday Style Fashion continues to build community and spotlight the work of local artisans with five locally made, handcrafted styles.

From the naked sandal to traditional thongs and cagey gladiators these are the styles we're stepping into.

Roots-Rock Realness

Not into all the frills and flounces? This au naturelflat sandal dubbed the Grip Edge from Clive “Buggy” Bailey features an open toe silhouette, one band across vamp, and has a lightly padded insole for comfortable wear. The raw leather is gently stained and darkens over time adding to the sandal's character. You can find Buggy between Tropical and Premier Plaza, on Constant Spring Road, on Fridays and Saturdays.

For The Culture

Channel Rasta vibes in the Rasta-coloured Bitte from Bridget Sandals. The thong-style sandal is delightfully minimal but the right amount of chic to add to your weekend ensemble.

Caged In

For those who prefer something a little strappier, the Aphrodite from DAE Collection might be perfect for you. Try it in yellow, because a little pop of colour never hurts!

Heart of the Matter

If you're searching for a minimalistic 'sole' mate, you'll fall in love with the Forget Me Knot from the Jamaica Sandals Company. The pair is handcrafted from leather and boasts a heart with a knot in the middle, and best of all the heart, knot and strap are customisable.

That's a Wrap

Do yourself a favour and add a pair of ankle-wrap sandals to your summer wardrobe. They look amazing peeking from under the hem of your fave long summer dress, are awesome with denim, and can easily transition to dressier outfits. Get wrapped up with Nudity from Shoan's Collections.