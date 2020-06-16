Forever Five: #Summer2020 Bags

Our Forever Five series gets a new twist as we highlight the must-haves for summer, which officially starts this Saturday. The trends have been steadily emerging for the past few months. From micro-minis to oversized totes, to the perfect weekend carryall, 'tis the season to grab your favourite and go. Tuesday Style Fashion shares five #Summer2020 bag trends you should jump on!

Mateo New York Catherine Mini Box Bag

Created by Montego Bay native Matthew Harris, and inspired by the brand's fine jewellery gift boxes, the Catherine Mini Box bag has become the it-bag ever since several celebs wore it on the red carpet. Made of luxe leather, and lined with suede, the magnetic snap closure and short strap make it the perfect bag for any occasion.

Beenybud Breezy Snapper Clutch

If you're a nature lover and want a bag made locally from natural materials, then you must peruse the Beenybud line. And if your wardrobe is due a statement purse, then opt for the Breezy Easy Snapper clutch. Interwoven pops of colour make this a fun option for summer.

Fashionenira Beach Bag

When it comes to beach bags, Shopfashionenira principal Devarine McLean says the bigger, the better! Standing at approximately 25” tall and 23” wide, this oversized tote will fit your every need. Handcrafted from straw, the beach bag is part of the brand's Resort Wear collection and is fabulous enough to be toted just about anywhere.

Flower Child Wicker Collection XL Duffel

Ideal for the frequent staycationer, gymgoer, or person who simply needs to lug several things around, this extra-large duffel is crafted to handle it all. A design conceptualised by Flower Child (1999) designer Kaysian Bourke, the oblong straw bag boasts leather accents and is the ideal travel partner for #Summer2020.

Tribe Nine Drawstring Bag

Make your next adventure a stylish one with a backpack from Tribe Nine. A personal favourite of designer Troy Oraine, the drawstring bags are made from fabric and are lightweight and easy to carry. Bonus points for Oraine's decision to name the different colourways after Jamaican parishes.