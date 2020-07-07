Forever Five w/ Fashion 911: Summer Edition

If, like us, you've been distracted and haven't had ample time to update your #Summer2020 wardrobe, a personalised shopping trip may be the perfect fix. Fashion 911 has five top pieces to solve any style emergency. Store principal Nichole Bartley says, “With so much uncertainty in the world, fashion is a way to lighten the mood. We have fun pieces in fabrics fit for the summer heat, and best of all they're in cheerful colours to brighten your day.” From daring denim trends to flirty frocks, get the 'boutique experience' while stocking up on staples.

Your shopping trip to Fashion 911, 16 Windsor Ave, Kingston, starts now.

IG: fashion911_ja

Lovin' Lime

Fashion 911 principal Nichole Bartley says lime green is the colour of the moment. Certainly not a trend for the faint-hearted, the bold shade is the perfect way to get noticed this summer.

Denim Daze

There's no denying ripped jeans are the ultimate hit this summer. Go for a pair of dark-washed denim that will take you from day to night with ease.

Fun & Flirty Dresses

Airy fabrics in shoulder-baring silhouettes are must-haves in the warmer months. Fashion 911 has the latest dresses that are flirty, fun and functional.

Monokini Magic

We know you've got the bikini body, but what if we told you that a monokini is the sexy choice for 2020? A monokini is the one-piece swimsuit's edgier sister, with risqué cutouts on the front, back, and sides. Make magic this summer in bold solid colours that are sure to get you noticed.

Flattering Florals

If you want to add a jolt of colour to your wardrobe, floral pieces are the way to start.

CREDITS

Wardrobe: Courtesy of Fashion 911

Model: Ashley Chang

Photographer: Joseph Wellington