Forever Five w/ Lee's Fifth Avenue: Summer Edition
Our Forever Five series takes an interesting twist as we spotlight the must-haves for summer. And, who better to walk Tuesday Style through the racks than the style experts at retail chain Lee's Fifth Avenue. From neutrals to fan-favourite florals, here are the items you should be rocking. What are you waiting for? Follow us to Lee's Fifth Avenue, Shop# 12-14, Tropical Plaza,12c Constant Spring Rd, Kingston 10, and Shop# 47 Sovereign Centre, 106 Hope Road, Kingston 6.
IG: leesfifthavenue
Whites
The divine neutral is great for any summer event. And with summer being the time for fabulous en blanc parties, it's time to stock up on the wardrobe staple.
Denim
Denim is a must-have in any woman's wardrobe, and the right pair can be worn all throughout the summer months. From ripped to flattering high-waisted options, Lee's Fifth Avenue has a variety of jeans that are ideal for the heat.
Polka Dots
A perennial favourite since the 1950s, polka dots are all the rave this summer.
Florals and Patterns
Spotted on the Spring/Summer 2020 runways from designers Kate Spade New York and Valentino, the trend has made its way to The Rock. After all, there's nothing like a fun print to lift your spirits.
Voluminous Dresses
There's still time to slot this 80s trend into your early-summer wardrobe! Snag the larger-than-life style now; you might find yourself wearing it all year long.
CREDITS
Model: Cheyan Swaby
Photographer: Rahyme McKenzie
