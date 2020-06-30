Forever Five with Ammar's: Summer Edition

Summer isn't cancelled; it's actually heating up with these trendy outfits from Ammar's. Get first dibs on the new styles that just landed, while taking measures to stay COVID-19-free! That's right, it's safe to shop at Ammar's and the store's director Michael Ammar Jr recently joined the Jamaica Observer 's 'Shop, Shop, Shop & With Confidence' webinar to share the new safety measures he has in place. Ammar Jr says summer shoppers will enjoy wider aisles, a more private cashier station, and non-intrusive sanitisation practices. “Nothing is more important than keeping our stores at a world-class level, and giving customers an experience they can't find anywhere else,” he added.

The future of shopping looks bright as Tuesday Style shares Ammar's top five picks for summer, plus tips on how to style them up! Shopping trip to Ammar's Shop 24, The Village Mall; Shop 3, Sovereign Centre, and 70B King Street starts now.

Tropical/Floral Prints

Whether it be flora or fauna or a dramtic mix of both, prints are splashing an explosion of colour all over #Summer2020.

Slides and sandals

These are staples for Jamaicans right throughout the year, but are especially useful during the summer months. Whether it be a walk on the beach, a backyard BBQ or a strappy pair to show off a fresh pedi, slides and sandals are the ultimate summer must-haves.

Bags (crossbody for the gents and fun totes for the ladies)

It's 2020 and men wear bags, and we don't just mean on the runways! American rappers drove the trend and it has picked up traction in Jamaica. Worn on the shoulder or cross-body, the mini-bags are trending this summer. The women, on the other hand, remain boho chic as they tote fun, oversized bags around.

Sun hats

Not only do sun hats look great on the 'Gram, but they're also a chic form of protection from harmful UV rays.

Colourful swimsuits and swim trunks

Light up the beach or the pool in vivid-coloured swimsuits and swim trunks this summer.

