Forever Five with King Pink Collection: Summer Edition

It's officially beach season, and there's no better way to start the summer fresh than by treating yourself to new swimsuit (or two). King Pink Collection principal Melisha Grant is committed to keeping women fab and in all the hot swimsuit trends this summer. The financial advisor-cum-Southern New Hampshire University fashion merchandising student official branded her line two years ago, but has had a love affair with fashion all her life. Grant is the quintessential beach babe and says, “Despite the pandemic, it's still a #HotGirlSummer.”

IG: kingpinkcollection

Coolin' in Camo

The camouflage trend has been championed by major designers like Miu Miu and Prada, and King Pink Designs principal Melisha Grant too has infused the storied print in her fave pieces. “Camo is super-versatile. The military-inspired print has always been in style... and is still trending. It was only natural for me to pair the print with some of my favourite styles,” Grant told Tuesday Style Fashion.

White On Time

White swimsuits are an uber-flattering trend fashionistas have been clued into for years. Join the wave this summer with a stark white piece from King Pink Designs.

Leopard Love

Sure, it's bold and eye-catching, but leopard print is considered a neutral and is a classic choice this summer!

Goldie Luxe

... Because a little shine never hurts!

Bikini Babe

Bikinis are the go-to for minimal tan lines and maximum compliments, and is a classic cut you'll never get sick of.

