Forever Five with LadaBag876

Spacious bags are one of the summer's must-have accessories. And, while oversized straw and canvas totes remain seasonal classics, they are not top of list for the eccentric fashionista. Luckily, Veronica Gibbs nee Diddo of LadaBag876 has some sweet alternatives. The Italian-born designer says the unique design for her bags was conceived in Italy but was heavily influenced by her frequent trips to Jamaica. “I had loads of old vinyl records... so I started to play around with a bag design. My love for recycling put me onto the idea, plus I felt like the records gave my bags a uniqueness and vintage flavour no one else had,” Gibbs told Tuesday Style Fashion .
Gibbs launched LadaBag876 in 2016, shortly after getting married and making the island her home, and has been building her brand ever since. You may have spotted the brand's 'Out Of Many' bag in reggae artiste Protoje's Same So music video and there are plenty more styles to tote around your summer necessities.
So, consider swapping your current bag for one of five playful styles from the Lada Bag Summer 2020 edit. Keep in mind that the bags are one-of-a-kind designs making them even more special.
Checkout Instagram.com/ladabag876 for more or call (876) 487-2378 to place orders.
Cocktail
Features warm colours and beautiful African-inspired material. The rounded shape makes it easy to traipse around
Negril
The Negril is sure to get you noticed at the beach, and its simple, tropical design with long handles makes it comfortable to carry, even when loaded with all your beach essentials.
Portie
Gibbs describes this as “literally a work of art”. It channels jungle vibes with its style and colour, and its square cut and roomy design make it a must-have for any collection.
Ochi
The long handles and heavy material of the Ochi make it ideal for carrying heavier loads and will be your favourite beach/shopping bag this summer!
HappyHippy
You've just found your newest party bag. Gibbs says it's all about peace and love with the HappyHippy. Long handles, which are adjustable thanks to the knotted design and an overall vibrant yellow material, make this a fun bag to grab and go.
