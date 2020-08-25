Forever Five With Story & Myth

Ready for some unique jewellery pieces to work into your wardrobe? Story & Myth has got you covered. Story & Myth — a line of locally-made handcrafted jewellery — is the brainchild of self-proclaimed storyteller Kristie Stephenson. Stephenson has used her background in architecture to design jewellery aimed at uplifting and empowering its wearers. The fan favourite from the line is the blessing beads bracelet, made from seeds from the Job's tears plant, and assembled by a small community of local artisans. Stephenson's jewellery has become a fave among fashionistas and recently caught the eye of American singer/songwriter Madonna, during her recent trip to the island. Stephenson said she was asked to prepare some of her pieces for a celebrity, but had no idea it was Madonna who was buying pieces for her family and friends.

From engraved metal charms, to bold statement necklaces, to bracelets worth stacking, you'll fall in love with Tuesday Style Fashion's top picks from Story & Myth.

Check out Instagram.com/storyandmyth or visit the website www.storyandmyth.com to place orders.

Lucky Bead Elephant Mala

Forget sticking to gold and silver, and go bold with the Lucky Bead Elephant Mala. Made with 108 lucky red beads this style is longer than the traditional Story & Myth necklace and is the perfect way to join the layering trend.

Zodiac Blessing Beads

The blessing beads get a sentimantal revamp with a metal alloy charmed stamped engraved with zodiac signs. The beads are a perfect gift and will become a keepsake for sure. Metal charms are available in bronze, gold, or silver and can be worn with other blessing beads for the ultimate boho-chic arm candy.

Hand of Mary Bracelet

Fun fact: Hand of the Mary means divine protection and was used to protect women from the evil eye, boost fertility and lactation, promote healthy pregnancies, and strengthen the weak. The clasped hand charm is made from magnesite which is ground into a powder, mixed and put into a mould. Stephenson gets playful with this design as charms are available in vibrant pink, blue, purple, green, yellow and orange.

Colony Church Cross

A modern take on the traditional rosary, the Colony Church Cross is a timeless piece to add to your jewellery collection.

Gypsea Snail Shell Mala with Hot Pink Tassel

This is one of Stephenson's faves, and we can see why. The hot pink tassel is a show-stopper and is the perfect complement to the muted tones of the snail shell. The snail shell is a symbol of the golden mean and the cycles of life. It carries its home on its back and is a reminder that anywhere you go in the world is home.