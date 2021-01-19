Fun & Flirty w/ Samantha Black
If you haven't heard the name Samantha Black in the world of fashion, we're pretty sure you've seen her pieces. The Jamaican-blooded, New York-based designer has always championed a 'rude-gyal' style, with some of her most famous pieces spotted on Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union-Wade, rap superstar Nicki Minaj, and even the “Queen B” herself — Beyoncé.
Black, who many will remember for her two-time stint on Project Runway — competing in season 11 and the All-Stars season 4 — has always been bold with her fashion choices, a trait, if you ask her, that is attributable in part to her Jamaican upbringing.
And as the excitement of New Year's has started to dwindle, Black has already got her sights set on Valentine's Day. The designer has successfully combined V-Day's two go-to colours — red and pink — in a relaxed, but polished shirt-dress that's sure to excite.
Sweet, like a Sunday love story, the Michelle Button Down is kinda perfect for Lovers' Day! And if you're veering away from the traditional shades, Tuesday Style Fashion also has some noir niceness for you.
Check out more from Samantha Black on Instagram/@sammybdesignsny , or visit her website sammybdesigns.com .
CREDITS
Designer: Samantha Black
Photos: Brandan Zachery, sammybdesigns.com
