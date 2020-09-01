Hang On To Your Bucket Hat!
The bucket hat or fishing hat. Yes, long before the Beatles, rappers LL Cool J and Notorious BIG donned Kangols and made them de rigueur street-vibe cool. They were used to shield the head from inclement weather. The lanolin from the unwashed raw wool made the hats waterproof and the downward-slanting brim allowed the rainwater to drain off. It appears they have resurfaced as the preferred headwear.
With the mask, thanks to COVID-19, now a permanent accessory the bucket hat, particularly the denim ones, worn with shades, are now elevating casual ensembles, adding a complementary edge to runway looks and hiding 'bad hair days'.
Never one to miss out on a trend, ShopFashionenira principal and trendsetter Devarine McLean, the “Queen of Denim”, as she is affectionately called, has put a unique spin on the trend with customised denim bucket hats that are sure to have you standing out from the crowd.
Tuesday Style Fashion faces one of the biggest accessory trends head-on!
Denim Daze
“Bucket hats are trending, and of course I had to make some in denim,” McLean told Tuesday Style Fashion. The unorthodox designer says the plain hats are for girls who are more on the reserved side and the customised patchwork and ripped hats are for the divas who want to make a statement. Each style is customised by hand, with love and a whole lot of time!”
