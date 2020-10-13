Haute & Fab = Peoples From Barbados

Let's face it. When it comes to prescription frames, women want the best of both worlds: Fashion and functionality! And these days getting a unique pair (or two) that embraces your style isn't hard at all. Peoples from Barbados (PFB) — a luxury eyewear brand created by optometrist Alicia Hartman and French designer Eric Jean — is the go-to for statement designs, and oversized shapes in Caribbean-inspired colours. If you're on the lookout for new frames, PFB has styles that are smart, sexy, and guaranteed to turn heads.

The Peoples from Barbados collection is available at EYE Q in Barbados and Jamaica and at fine eyewear boutiques and concept stores in NYC, London and Miami. For more information and wholesale enquiries: aliciatharts@gmail.com