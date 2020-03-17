Hues of Blue @ Guardian Life

Almost three months in, and the Pantone 2020 colour of the year, classic blue, is still reigning supreme with shades of the bold hue transforming the red carpet at the recent Guardian Life Limited 2020 Awards. Attendees picked up the trend that has found favour with celebs across the world. Tuesday Style serves up hues of blue.

