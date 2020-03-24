Keneea's Mission: Not Your Average Face Mask

“Full disclosure, shares fashion designer Keneea Linton-George. “They are not medical masks and pose no direct defence against COVID-19!”

What they are, however, are face masks, made of neoprene fabric (think: scuba diving material) which is a water-resistant double-ply knit fabric with foam webbing between two layers complete with adjustable straps that might give you a better chance of keeping your hands out of your face, for facilitating sneezes and coughs, you certainly won't have people diving for cover; and for keeping others at a respectable distance.

The masks are undoubtedly fashionable but can be made more functional by adding N-95 grade insert to protect against airborne viruses.

Plus, with a shortage of masks for our front-line medical personnel we're delighted that one local designer has followed the lead of global brands and presented an opportunity for the local manufacturing industry.

Editor's Note: Masks are to be washed as regularly as your hands and face.

Photos: Mykal Cushnie

Model: Kellon Williams