Keneea's Mission: Not Your Average Face Mask
“Full disclosure, shares fashion designer Keneea Linton-George. “They are not medical masks and pose no direct defence against COVID-19!”
What they are, however, are face masks, made of neoprene fabric (think: scuba diving material) which is a water-resistant double-ply knit fabric with foam webbing between two layers complete with adjustable straps that might give you a better chance of keeping your hands out of your face, for facilitating sneezes and coughs, you certainly won't have people diving for cover; and for keeping others at a respectable distance.
The masks are undoubtedly fashionable but can be made more functional by adding N-95 grade insert to protect against airborne viruses.
Plus, with a shortage of masks for our front-line medical personnel we're delighted that one local designer has followed the lead of global brands and presented an opportunity for the local manufacturing industry.
Editor's Note: Masks are to be washed as regularly as your hands and face.
Photos: Mykal Cushnie
Model: Kellon Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy