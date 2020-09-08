LipGloss By Ffrenchie

Renee Ffrench, known affectionately as “Ffrenchie” or “Renzi”, is a certified make-up artist whose journey started a decade ago at Fontana Pharmacy, then as an international make-up artist at MAC Jamaica for almost five years. Little wonder, then, that she developed a passion for mixing cosmetic products, and with the scarcity of clear lip gloss on the local market in 2019 she jumped right in with Ffrenchie Gloss Me Up Lip Gloss.

This would prove to be, she shared with Tuesday Style Dryer , not only her initial foray into creating a cosmetic product but also her official start as an entrepreneur.

There were issues peculiar to an up-and-coming businesswoman, like much trial and error until the formula was perfected and the product market-ready. Eschew all thoughts of flooding the market with lip gloss; Ffrench approached with caution and smarts. “When I began making lipgloss I was careful as to how I would advertise my products. At first, I started posting clips of how I would mix the base, adding colour oils, etc. Quite a few of my make-up clients started sending in orders via WhatsApp until they started reposting for me and of course, I started building a client base for lip gloss,” she explained.

Her approach would soon pay off. “One day, I was approached by the manager of Monarch Pharmacy Liguanea branch to fill an order for her store. I am not going to lie; I felt so proud because I was nervous about launching a cosmetic product... It was always my dream to have a product line with my brand attached to it being sold in stores and recognised by many,” she added.

Indeed, most of her clients love the texture, the scent, its flexibility of being worn like a lip balm or a very glossy lipgloss, and the fact that it lasts for an entire day. Currently on the market are the tinted, opaque, scented and unscented varieties, with the glitter and nude being in high demand.

Tuesday Style Dryer encourages the support of small and local businesses.

Editor's Note: Renee Ffrench has recently started supplying a distributor in New York USA... more anon.

Pick up your lipgloss today at:

Fontana Pharmacy (Waterloo)

Mirror Mirror (Half-Way-Tree Central Plaza)

Terry's Cosmetics (The Springs)

Monarch Pharmacy (Liguanea Sovereign)

Instagram: @Renzifacialartistry

Facebook: @renzifacialartistry