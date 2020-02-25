Mon – Fri with Flirt Boutique

The road to stylish and sophisticated officewear can be tough to navigate. Luckily, style maven Jennifer Azan over at Flirt Boutique is aiming to make the task less stressful with ultra-chic looks that will make Mondays more manageable and Fridays even more fab! The store, which celebrates its 11th anniversary in May, offers carefully selected clothes and accessories that can seamlessly transition from desk to dinner.

So, whether your workplace allows you to express your inner diva or skews more towards power suits and pencil skirts, Tuesday Style has collaborated with Flirt Boutique for a 2020 corporate lookbook — featuring J Wray & Nephew Marketing Director for Jamaica and the Caribbean Marsha Lumley — that will give your style the promotion it deserves.

The looks continue next Tuesday with Rachel Christian, supply chain manager, purchasing & logistics, at Cari-Med Ltd.