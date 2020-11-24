MonochromaticMaven

From Instagram feeds to web design and fashion, the monochromatic colour palette is having a moment, and we're totally here for it! The colour trend, which refers to the use of varying tones of a single colour, has always been a trend designers love.

And, though these outfits look effortless, they are trickier to execute in practice. But, fashion designer Errice Alicia Anderson manages to make it all look easy. There are no grey areas for the monochromatic maven: It's either black or white!

Anderson helms her eponymous brand and says it is a true representation of her. “My business is very personal to me, and so I wanted to see myself in everything I create... I love art, and fashion for me is art so I try to play around with odd prints and fabrics that people wouldn't initially go for, then I bring them to life,” Anderson told Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF). “I'm obsessed with monochrome concepts and I try to add at least one piece now and again to my collections.”

Errice Alicia Designs launched eight years ago and has benefited from a resurgence recently. “Over the years I've had many opportunities. Some I've taken advantage of and some I've turned down. My newest opportunity, which I'm super-happy about, is styling. When I first started my business, I used to style for commercials, music videos, and contestants on Digicel Rising Stars, but I didn't enjoy it then,” she shared.

Now, Anderson is all-in and her monochromatic movement is still going strong. The designer has taken the trend to new heights, introducing tones and textures, layering similar colours in varying shades, and dialling up styles for occasionwear.

TSF sprinkles a little Errice Alicia's #MonochromaticMagic.

Find Errice Alicia on Instagram:@erricealiciadesigns and @stylebyerrice.