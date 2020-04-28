My Forever Five: Neisha Bean April 28

Neisha Bean, architectural sales representative, Berger Paints

Fashionistas across the globe have been taking their extra time at home to do some much-needed spring cleaning. And while giving the house a good old scrubbing is always a good idea it's also time for a closet refresh. But, have you ever noticed that, though you practise this ritual each year, there are some key items in your closet that you simply can't part with? It may be that bag you saved months to buy, or that something shiny you received on Valentine's Day. No matter the reason we all have those forever pieces that will remain the backbone of our wardrobes even as we make new purchases. These reliable pieces remain dear to our hearts and oftentimes chart our personal, financial and employment growth.

Tuesday Style rolls out the first of its series Forever Five.

Louis Vuitton Keepall 55

While other luxury fashion houses boast covetable luggage of their own — Goyard, Moynat, Fendi — Louis Vuitton stands alone! Everyone knows that iconic monogram! No name in luggage is as glamorous as Louis Vuitton, just ask the scores of celebrities who still consider the brand's travel pieces as airport essentials. The iconic Keepall — a style that dates back to the 1930s and was created to hold everything needed for light travel — has worked its way onto the arms of Hollywood stars, travel enthusiasts and fashion influencers worldwide. Though a fairly recent purchase for Bean, the Keepall 55 is the perfect travel accessory and she can't imagine a wardrobe without it.

Cartier Pasha & David Yurman

As one of the world's leading luxury watch brands, Cartier has an impressive assortment of iconic designs. One such design is the Pasha, which emerged in 1985 and boasted four oversized numerals (12, 3, 6 and 9) in the face, a distinct difference from the Roman numerals the brand was known for. Bean's Pasha was her first high-end watch and will never leave her collection. She often pairs it with her David Yurman bracelets (which were the first Mother's Day gift from her daughter's father) for the ultimate arm-candy stack.

Louis Vuitton Alma

Every addition to your handbag collection is significant, but none will be as memorable as your first designer bag. The Louis Vuitton Alma in Damier Ebene was Bean's introduction to luxury handbags. “I was working at Air Jamaica; this was about 2006. At the time, New York was my go-to destination, and on this trip in particular I remember driving through Manhattan with my cousin and seeing the Alma in the window of a consignment store called Tokyo 7. I stopped, went in and walked out with the bag,” Bean remembered. The bag was later authenticated at Saks Fifth Avenue and can still be spotted in the crook of her arm to this day.

Gucci Princetown Mules

Bean describes these as one of her best purchases and are classics she will never get rid of.

Gucci Marmont Bag

“Honestly, this bag just works. It goes with everything and if we are talking about cost per wear for, I have surely got my money's worth,” shared Bean. Though many were worried about the new Gucci logo being a fad, the Gucci Marmont bags are a sophisticated style with a modern twist.