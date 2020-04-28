My Forever Five: Neisha Bean April 28
Neisha Bean, architectural sales representative, Berger Paints
Fashionistas across the globe have been taking their extra time at home to do some much-needed spring cleaning. And while giving the house a good old scrubbing is always a good idea it's also time for a closet refresh. But, have you ever noticed that, though you practise this ritual each year, there are some key items in your closet that you simply can't part with? It may be that bag you saved months to buy, or that something shiny you received on Valentine's Day. No matter the reason we all have those forever pieces that will remain the backbone of our wardrobes even as we make new purchases. These reliable pieces remain dear to our hearts and oftentimes chart our personal, financial and employment growth.
Tuesday Style rolls out the first of its series Forever Five.
Louis Vuitton Keepall 55
While other luxury fashion houses boast covetable luggage of their own — Goyard, Moynat, Fendi — Louis Vuitton stands alone! Everyone knows that iconic monogram! No name in luggage is as glamorous as Louis Vuitton, just ask the scores of celebrities who still consider the brand's travel pieces as airport essentials. The iconic Keepall — a style that dates back to the 1930s and was created to hold everything needed for light travel — has worked its way onto the arms of Hollywood stars, travel enthusiasts and fashion influencers worldwide. Though a fairly recent purchase for Bean, the Keepall 55 is the perfect travel accessory and she can't imagine a wardrobe without it.
Cartier Pasha & David Yurman
As one of the world's leading luxury watch brands, Cartier has an impressive assortment of iconic designs. One such design is the Pasha, which emerged in 1985 and boasted four oversized numerals (12, 3, 6 and 9) in the face, a distinct difference from the Roman numerals the brand was known for. Bean's Pasha was her first high-end watch and will never leave her collection. She often pairs it with her David Yurman bracelets (which were the first Mother's Day gift from her daughter's father) for the ultimate arm-candy stack.
Louis Vuitton Alma
Every addition to your handbag collection is significant, but none will be as memorable as your first designer bag. The Louis Vuitton Alma in Damier Ebene was Bean's introduction to luxury handbags. “I was working at Air Jamaica; this was about 2006. At the time, New York was my go-to destination, and on this trip in particular I remember driving through Manhattan with my cousin and seeing the Alma in the window of a consignment store called Tokyo 7. I stopped, went in and walked out with the bag,” Bean remembered. The bag was later authenticated at Saks Fifth Avenue and can still be spotted in the crook of her arm to this day.
Gucci Princetown Mules
Bean describes these as one of her best purchases and are classics she will never get rid of.
Gucci Marmont Bag
“Honestly, this bag just works. It goes with everything and if we are talking about cost per wear for, I have surely got my money's worth,” shared Bean. Though many were worried about the new Gucci logo being a fad, the Gucci Marmont bags are a sophisticated style with a modern twist.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy