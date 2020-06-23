My Forever Five: Petal Russell

Petal Russell, Registered Nurse and entrepreneur

Our Forever Five series heads west today for an exclusive peek into the wardrobe of registered nurse Petal Russell's coveted collection. If you're familiar with the Montego Bay party scene chances are you've spotted Russell. The Hip Strip fave — known for her style and grace — always has the attention of the Observer shutterbugs as she parties with friends. And though the young entrepreneur is always trendy, she maintains a classic charm that grabs attention.

Tuesday Style is back where we started for more in our Forever Five series.

Tag Heuer Carrera Diamond Bezel Watch

The mother-of-pearl dial and diamond bezel of the Carrera create sophisticated feminine allure. Russell says she doesn't stand a chance of breaching curfew hours with this timepiece on her wrist.

Valentino Rockstud Pump

Who doesn't love a nude pump? Russell told Tuesday Style Fashion that these beauties are her go-to heels and are an everlasting wardrobe staple. The tone-on-tone straps, platinum-finish studs and delicate poudre colour make them the perfect 'night-out' neutral.

Louis Vuitton Gloria Flat Loafer

The iconic monogram pattern emblazoned all over the upper gives an elegant take on a classic silhouette. A pair in black are Russell's go-to for running errands.

Louis Vuitton Pochette Félicie in Monogram Empreinte Leather

A fave for many fashionistas, the Pochette Félicie is an iconic design that echoes the timelessness of the brand. The envelope-style design is the perfect day-to-night bag. Wear it as crossbody or ditch the removable gold chain and take it for a spin as a date-night clutch. With a few monogram pieces already in her closet, Russell also loves her monogram empreinte leather in a striking scarlet hue, because, well, a red bag is always on trend!

Louis Vuitton Neverfull GM Monogram Canvas

It's safe to say Russell has a passion for French fashion house Louis Vuitton! Introduced in 2007, the Neverfull has quickly became a fan favourite and has now joined the brand's exclusive list of house icons. Russell — a self-proclaimed travel lover — says the ultra-roomy Neverfull GM makes a great vacation companion because it is big enough to fit all her must-have items, and once she has landed, becomes her everyday bag.

