My Forever Five: Sacha Stewart

Sacha Stewart — known to her almost 100K Instagram followers as Jamaican Sacha — spent her childhood visiting fabric stores and flipping through Vogue issues with her Jamaican-born fashion designer mom. Her love for art and design developed in high school where she sat at the helm of the fashion club and was voted best dressed. The beauty commissioned an eBay consignment store for seven years before launching The Vault By Sacha, an online boutique that specialises in eclectic pieces. But though Stewart loves dramatic pieces she has successfully mastered the trendy vs timeless battle and has the formula for getting the balance just right. Tuesday Style grants access to her vault as she shares her top five wardrobe staples!

Diamond Stud Earrings

“I love my diamond earrings, it's a staple in my wardrobe. Many times, because my outfit makes a statement I balance it with these simple but elegant studs,” Stewart told Tuesday Style.

Rolex Datejust

There is one piece every woman should have in her style arsenal: A trusty watch. You can't go wrong with an elegant timepiece that stands the test of time. “I've had my Rolex for over 12 years. I love to layer jewellery so I normally pair it with my two bracelets to add an edgy look while still remaining classic,” said Stewart.

Adidas Superstar Sneakers

These kicks got their roots on the basketball courts of the 1970s and have since become an iconic look in fashion. The white versions with black stripes are the go-to choice when fashionistas need to ditch their stilettos. Stewart says the monochromatic low-top sneakers have been a favourite of hers for as far back as she can remember. “I pair it with jeans, shorts and even dresses. I usually get a new pair every couple months since I wear them so often,” Stewart shared.

Louis Vuitton Cannes Reverse Monogram Bag

Featuring the historical shape of the Cannes beauty case, the classic piece is recreated beautifully into a handbag by designer Nicolas Ghesquière. But with a twist, the new iteration is a mix of the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram, the new reverse canvas and black calfskin leather trim. It gives total vintage vibes but is relevant to the #2020 bucket bag trend. “I love this bag. It is me in a nutshell, unique but classic with a bit of edge,” said Stewart.

Camel Hat

Want to infuse a simple look, with uber-chic city style? Add a stylish hat! Every stylista knows that's the quickest way to uplift an outfit. Hats are one of Stewarts favourite accessories and there's one in particular that remains in heavy rotation. “I dont think I'll ever get rid of this hat! It's my favourite... It's like the 'cherry on top'”, said Stewart. The light tan fedora will be featured in the spring collection for Stewart's clothing brand The Vault by Sacha.