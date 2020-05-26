My Forever Five: Tashika Grant
Tashika Grant says she fell in love with fashion whilst flipping through fashion magazines and old clothing catalogues. But she quickly realised she wasn't the average fashionista, and if she wanted to add one-of-a-kind, long-lasting items to her wardrobe she would have to go vintage. Grant scored her first vintage piece — Donna Karan black velvet pants — in 2009 and has been mixing old with new ever since. The self-proclaimed girly-girl, fashion designer and businesswoman is in storytelling mode as she shares her forever five.
Chanel Medium Double Flap Bag
Stylistas worldwide typically go for a classic black Chanel bag and agree that it is a fashion essential. But, it is always nice to have a bold bright colour in one's collection. “You can always buy a black bag; when I was on the hunt for my first Chanel piece, I wanted a bag that caught my attention immediately,” Grant told Tuesday Style Fashion. Grant snagged hers two years ago from online consignment store Fashionphile and went with hot pink for a pop of colour.
Vintage Saint Laurent Double-Breasted Jacket
Whether worn with a crisp white shirt, belted over a dainty dress, or paired with denim for a polished look, structured outerwear is one thing you can always count on. Grant's OG is her structured vintage double-breasted number from Saint Laurent.
Cartier Santos Watch and Diamond-Paved Love Bracelet
The Santos dates back to 1904 when watchmaker Louis Cartier made a special piece for his friend Alberto Santos-Dumont, a Brazilian aviator who needed a timepiece he could check without taking his hands off the controls of his aircraft. These days the classic Santos design is instantly recognisable; modern while still carrying that unmistakeable Cartier elegance. Grant says she has always loved men's watches and that's why she added the Santos to her collection. She often pairs hers with a special gift to herself, the iconic Love Bracelet (set with brilliant-cut paved diamonds, of course) from the French jewellery brand.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Légère It's So Good To Be Bad Eau de Parfum
This is by far Grant's all-time favourite fragrance, and she admits it will always be in her collection. “It was a gift from my mom, and I was drawn to it because of the unique bottle. But though it looks pretty on my vanity, the fragrance is also amazing and I get loads of compliments when I wear it,” shared Grant.
Vintage Levi's & Calvin Klein denim
They just don't make them like they use to! And that's why Grant sticks to vintage pieces for her core denim collection.
