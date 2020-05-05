My Forever Five: Terry Clarke

As every chicster knows, there are some pieces that simply never lose their allure. Tuesday Style (TS) moves from MoBay to cool, cool Mandeville as we step into the closet of mother, yoga instructor and boutique/consignment store owner Terry Clarke for her forever five. The Mandeville-based fashionista is known for her impeccable style and signature designer pieces, and luckily for us, there is a heart-warming Mother's Day story behind her most coveted pieces. Tuesday Style is all ears.

Chanel Grand Shopping Tote (GST)

Style icons the world over know that a Chanel purchase is always a good idea. The Chanel GST bag was Clarke's introduction to the luxury brand. Purchased in 2000, at a Chanel Boutique in Los Angeles, the timeless silhouette, which has since been discontinued, was the perfect fit for a young working lady and remains a wardrobe staple to this day.

Hermès Oran Sandals

Nothing says laid-back luxury footwear like a pair of Hermès Oran sandals. The iconic “H” cut-out is a simple yet eye-catching design that is an essential for many. Clarke's pair in the colour gold is of special significance because she was wearing them when she found out she was pregnant with her daughter Taelor. “This news was special, because the doctors had told me I couldn't have any more kids, so after losing my son, this was truly a miracle,” shared Clarke. “I love those sandals so much, I have about three back-up pairs because I never want to be without them,” she continued.

Hermès Constance Bag

The pinnacle of elegance, the Hermès Constance proudly sits in the company of its older sisters, the Kelly and the Birkin. The sought-after style is one of Clarke's favourites!

Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme shoulder bag

Surely, a bouncing baby is an incredible gift in itself, but there's absolutely nothing wrong with thanking the mother of your child with a bonus gift. A push gift is a present from your significant other for carrying a baby for nine months and then “pushing” that baby out. When Taelor, her miracle baby, was born, the Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme was one of the first gifts she received and will never leave her closet for that reason.

Cartier Love Bracelets

Known as her forever pieces, the trio of Cartier Love Bracelets represents Clarke's bond with her husband, her late son Adrian, and her daughter Taelor.