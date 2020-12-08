Nifty neutrals for the holidays

As Christmas preparations kick into overdrive, the style team over at Lee's Fifth Avenue have decided to put it in neutral for the holidays.

The holiday collection is all about tans, olives, and the classic black and white. And the holiday campaign shot poolside in Kingston, is full of fashionable looks to flaunt this season.

Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) shows you how to nail neutrals this yuletide season.

CREDITS

Models: CeeJay Carpio, Cheyan Swaby, Rachel Seaton

Photographer: DFence Photography

Location: Millsborough, Kingston